Former Newzroom Afrika reporter and actor Aldrin Sampear has reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's video

A video of Ngizwe Mchunu and his friends being chased away at Kwa Mai-Mai went viral on Sunday, 5 October 2025

South Africans responded to the former news journalist's reaction about Mchunu on X

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'The River's Aldrin Sampear praises Chisanyama owner for refusing Ngizwe Mchunu entry. Images: AldrinSampear

Source: Instagram

Former The River actor Aldrin Sampear has commented on Ngizwe Mchunu's viral clip at Kwa Mai-Mai.

Sampear, who recently resigned at Newzroom Afrika, praised Kwa Mai-Mai owner for denying the musician entry to his establishment.

The popular musician recently broke his silence after he was denied access at Kwa Mai-Mai following his remarks about the LGBTQI community.

The former Newzroom Afrika reporter shared his views about the musician on his X account on Monday, 6 October 2025.

"Some people truly thrive on hatred. I think I should go and personally thank Kwa Mai-Mai management.

"For me, it’s watching an elder stand up. Whether it’s a business decision or not, it’s the action of solidarity that counts more," said Sampear.

This comes after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared on his X account on Sunday, 5 October 2025, that Mchunu and his friends were denied entrance at Kwa Mai-Mai following his homophobic statements, which reportedly incited violence.

South Africans react to Sampear's comment

@limphoseeiso_ said:

"It was a very heart warming moment, during this month even. We are here and not going anywhere; the world will just have to adjust. "

@unethicalz commented:

"Aldrin, a simple question. You want the rainbow 🌈 flag to be respected, but why don’t you respect those who don’t associate themselves with your way of doing things? The Zulu culture is the custodian of that attire, just like Islam/ Muslims. Why not respect other people’s beliefs?"

@KhanyisaniNtul4 replied:

"This made me so happy because it’s old traditional people that handle it, not only the police. I was really disappointed and angry about the whole thing. You people in the country, especially in KZN, will remain in the closet and hurt for a long time because of such individuals."

@Almighty_Zulu07 said:

"They where protecting the business, not homosexuality. We've made peace with you guys, but don't disrespect us by using our clothing."

@Da_Vince2 wrote:

"Ignore Ngizwe Mchunu, wear your Zulu traditional attire with pride."

@GI_Irvin responded:

"I suspect Mchunu isn't the only person behind this hatred crusade.🤔"

@BigDhara11 commented:

"Kwa Mai Mai is a sat*nic portal to harvest souls for the kingdom of darkness. There's nothing good there. If you are passing for solidarity, you are getting in unison with the devil, not with anything; that place, including Maboneng, is a satanic establishment where destinies are traded."

@SokisiOfficial said:

"Its a business decision, Aldrin. Ngizwe's concern is basically about the LGBTQ community abusing the traditional attire."

Aldrin Sampear slams Ngizwe McHunu after he was denied entry to a Chisanyama. Image: NgizweMchunu

Source: Getty Images

The River star Aldrin Sampear discusses childhood trauma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Aldrin Sampear opened up about his childhood and his rejection by his father and his family in a deeply emotional post.

In his post shared on X on Thursday, 12 June 2025, he also advised people on the consequences of casual relationships.

Netizens responded with support, while others shared their similar experiences and praised Sampear for telling his story.

Source: Briefly News