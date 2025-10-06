Lillian Dube dropped a bombshell about why Somizi Mhlongo and his former bestie Moshe Ndiki weren't on speaking terms

The veteran actress shed some light on the men's alleged feud, and it was nothing that social media had expected

The online community exploded in laughter at Dube's frank approach to the issue and praised her for being a straight talker

Lillian Dube shared why Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki aren’t on speaking terms. Images: lillian.dube, somizi, moshendiki

Source: Instagram

South African actress and TV star Lillian Dube opened up about the real reason behind Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki's alleged feud.

Speaking on the flamboyant radio personality's show on Metro FM on Saturday, 4 October 2025, she revealed why the former besties were not on speaking terms, and the station erupted in laughter.

Mam'Dube, who is famous for her years-long acting career and work with Clientele as a brand ambassador, highlighted her relationship with both Somizi and Moshe, and she expressed a desire for them to fix their issues.

Lillian Dube shed light on Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki's alleged feud. Images: lillian.dube, somizi

Source: Instagram

News of the pair's feud sparked curiosity after Moshe was spotted with Somizi's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, which led to public speculation about the state of their friendship.

Fans took to the comments section, praising her straight talk, while others expressed a wish for Somizi and Moshe to reconcile.

Watch Lillian Dube's video below:

How did social media react?

Online users were equally shocked and impressed by Mam Lillian Dube's bold approach to the topic. Read their comments below:

makatemn wrote:

"I love this woman!"

Kay_20005 said:

"She reminds me of my great-grandmother, she was literally speaking freely like this, yoh!"

xap_authi laughed:

"What I know about Lillian Dube is that she doesn't have a filter."

Reggie063 added:

"She doesn't sugarcoat anything."

BeardedPriest1 posted:

"She is spilling the beans."

Fans want Moshe Ndiki and Somizi Mhlongo to iron things out. Images: moshendiki, somizi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others pleaded with Moshe Ndiki and Somizi Mhlongo to iron out their differences for Mam'Lillian's sake because she has expressed a wish for reconciliation:

daughter_of_lucia said:

"@moshendiki, chat with @somizi, life is short. Anything can be fixed."

nattysh.nn pleaded:

"@moshendiki and @somizi, guys, please talk it out. Mama doesn't like this thing you're doing."

luv_resides wrote:

"@moshendiki, your mom has spoken. She just wants her kids to get along."

On the other hand, some people speculated about Somizi's many fallouts and questioned why he allegedly "can't" keep friends.

Sallystarseed asked:

"When has somizi ever kept a friend? Ever."

Meticulous_K said:

"People always blame others, not him."

Somizi Mhlongo and makeup artist spark dating rumours

In more Somizi Mhlongo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the media personality getting cosy with a celebrity makeup artist.

The pair's video sparked a whirlwind of speculation on social media as fans questioned whether or not they were going public with their relationship or were merely close friends.

This wouldn't be the first man SomGAGA was rumoured to be dating. However, many people in the comments section were convinced that the flamboyant radio presenter had a type after seeing his alleged new arm candy.

Source: Briefly News