Lasizwe Weighs in on His Beef With Somizi: “Give Me Zero”

South African media personality, Lasizwe Dambuza, has admitted that all is still not well with his relationship with Somizi Mhlongo

Speaking in a interview with Nadia Nakai recently, Dambuza admitted that he did not vibe with Somizi as a person

The local media personality seems to be much closer to Somizi's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung

Lasizwe and Somizi were once good friends but something happened along the line and it all fell apart.

It seems things are still ice cold between the industry peers if Lasizwe’s recent comments are anything to go by.

In his recent YouTube video with Nadia Nakai, the rapper asked the social media star about his feud with Somizi. Lasizwe responded by being candid about the state of their relationship. The comedia acknowledged Somizi's talents but said that he was not a person he vibed with.

“He is undoubtedly talented but as a person, the vibes with him and I? No.”

Lasizwe continued by saying that they were in the same circle, which resulted in a few clashes.

“I believe you can’t be in the same circle as someone who is doing the same thing as you, but individually, give me zero for him.”

It seems Lasizwe is closer to the estranged hubby Mohale Motaung these days if their recent online interactions are anything to go by.

Lasizwe shows major love to Mohale Motaung

Briefly News reported that social media star Lasizwe took to social media to tell the world just how proud he was of Mohale Motaung for his winning move.

Mohale bagged himself a lovely new office and Lasizwe was impressed. Lasizwe and Mohale have a friendship that gave the timeline a much-needed cleanse after all the drama that's been going on. Lasizwe said:

"I'm really so proud of you @mohale_motaung! Boss moves! Calls for a celebration."

Social media users were also impressed with the work that Mohale had done for himself. As usual, there were some trolls who tried to get others down. Some people even thought that Lasizwe was "shooting his shot" at Mohale.

