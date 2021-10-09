“Own It”: Somizi Tells BBW Queens to Keep Dressing They Want, SA Agrees

Somizi has shared a clip of his latest bedroom chit-chat, this time encouraging all the big girls with his words

While out one night, the celeb says he really enjoyed seeing all the thick queens wearing their sexy outfits and making a statement

Mzansi had thanked the LGBTQ+ icon for celebrating big women

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo has received the praise of many of Mzansi's curvaceous ladies after heading online to share some super uplifting words. The media personality is known for spreading the love and comedy on his social media pages and certainly didn't disappoint this time.

Somizi is telling all the big, beautiful women to keep loving themselves. Images: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, Som Som shared the cute clip. The dancer began by explaining that he's decided to stay sober for the month of October and that the last week has really been tough without a 'dop'!

While out and about, Somgaga says he could not help admiring the big beautiful ladies flaunting their curves. He's encouraged his voluptuous sisters to keep it up and stay inspiring the little women just like them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

SA had extremely positive reactions to the post. Check out some of the comments below:

sibongile_sq said:

"Well said Somizi."

nkosijanine said:

"Danko for appreciating us Somizi, we will own it big time. Beauty comes with all sorts of shapes."

good_body_vibez said:

"I have always been bigger than all my friends even on pictures since high school..the struggle is real...I have lunch at Monte casino today and your video just gave me the energy to get up bath, i wanna wear nice makeup and a white dress. Thanks for the confidence booster."

nokulunganerisa said:

"Yesss pls, thanks Somizi "don't do it only for yourself but do it for the kids that are bullied everyday" love that part."

deliwekhoarai said:

"I was sooo pissed off hearing an old person criticizing my son for being fat, he has lost confidence and now he doesn't want to eat... this thing must stop."

"We are fully behind you": Somizi stuns with flawless choreography video

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo is a dance choreography genius and his hard work and patience has paid off.

He coached a group of dancers over the past couple of weeks and his efforts have been rewarded.

The celebrity shared a video on his Instagram account of the dancers performing his carefully choreographed moves.

Social media users were blown away with the stunning performance

perfectly_sealed:

"You did the World cup 2010... I respect you!!! Keep inspiring me."

2to_snooks:

" This was once my passion. I used to gather kids and teach them modeling and dancing.. I used imitate dancing styles from Umoja-The spirit of togetherness.. Enjoy it"

jacque_thoiss:

"Somgaga I love you tjhoo !!! It’s the drive, free spirit and passion for me ❤️❤️."

sontos_fashion:

"When you love what you do it doesn't feel like a job at all‍♀️."

noxolonkuna.nn:

"This is the som som that I know “I like that’s your route”."

Source: Briefly.co.za