“We Are Fully Behind You”: Somizi Stuns With Flawless Choreography Video

Somizi stunned his fans with an amazing video showcasing his hard work over the past couple of weeks

He uploaded a video of a group of dancers he has been coaching showing them dancing flawlessly

Social media users were really impressed and the video got almost a hundred thousand views in a matter of hours

Somizi Mhlongo is a dance choreography genius and his hard work and patience has paid off.

He coached a group of dancers over the past couple of weeks and his efforts have been rewarded.

The celebrity shared a video on his Instagram account of the dancers performing his carefully choreographed moves.

Social media users were blown away with the stunning performance

perfectly_sealed:

"You did the World cup 2010... I respect you!!! Keep inspiring me."

2to_snooks:

" This was once my passion. I used to gather kids and teach them modeling and dancing.. I used imitate dancing styles from Umoja-The spirit of togetherness.. Enjoy it"

jacque_thoiss:

"Somgaga I love you tjhoo !!! It’s the drive, free spirit and passion for me ❤️❤️."

sontos_fashion:

"When you love what you do it doesn't feel like a job at all‍♀️."

noxolonkuna.nn:

"This is the som som that I know “I like that’s your route”."

