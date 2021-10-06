Somizi Mhlongo is quite that prankster and decided to play a joke on his quad bike instructor

He told him that he was a famous South African football player called Ravaza Mrithitho and that he played for Zinkomo ze Kaizer

Social media users took to the comment section to comment on how hilarious Somizi is

Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life at the moment in Namibia and he is letting any opportunities for a laugh slip away.

He recorded himself pranking the bike instructor who asked if he was famous and what he did.

Somizi pulled the wool of his quad bike instructor; telling him that he is a famous football player. Photo credit: @Somizi

Somizi told him that he was a soccer player and that he played for Zinkomo ze Kaizer Chiefs. He also told him that his name was Ravaza Mrithitho.

He also intimated to the instructor that he was very good at the game. Somizi also tagged the Kaizer Chiefs and Shauwn Mkhize in the post.

Social media users react to Somizi's hilarious video

asah_madosini:

"@somizi Wait...before you said Kaiser Chiefs...did you say "Miss Nkomo"."

thandeka_ndlela_bayeni:

"Did he say, he plays for izinkomo ze Kaizer chiefs ."

zenande_abundance:

"You play for Zinkomo Kaizer Chiefs The liver to tag them "

misswhitebuthelezie:

"Rabazababahhhamadlozi akbekile"

nyarieempress:

"Hayi Somizi you remind me of my old friends we'd just randomly make up stories when people asked us questions.❤️"

Somizi is living his best life, Taking in every part of Namibia

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo is taking some much needed time for himself after requesting some time off from his duties, he is vacationing up a storm. Upon returning from his 'unemployment trip in Cape Town, the celeb has touched down in Namibia.

Som G has shared brightened up his timeline with some amazing photos of himself living his best life in the land of the brave.

Source: Briefly.co.za