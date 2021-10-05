Somizi Is Living His Best Life, Taking in Every Part of Namibia

After wowing fans with his R300k worth outfit, Somgaga is out and about making the most of his trip to Namibia

The celeb is living up to his caption deeming himself as brave, as he posts his Namibina adventures

It's safe to say that Somizi's social media feed is far from being dry despite him being in the warm desert

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

While Somizi Mhlongo takes some much needed time to himself after requesting some time off from his duties, he is vacationing up a storm. Upon returning from his 'unemployment trip in Cape Town, the celeb has touched down in Namibia.

Somizi is having the time of his life as he vacations in Namibia. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Som G has shared brightened up his timeline with some amazing photos of himself living his best life in the land of the brave.

Here are a few snaps of the media personalities trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SomG shows you don't have to be in Dubai to ride camels through the sand dunes.

When in Namibia, speak as the Namibians do.

He captioned his ride through the desert: "coming back home in style."

“You are wearing R300k”: Somizi touches down in Namibia, the land of the brave

Briefly News reported Somizi Mhlongo recently returned from a vacation in Cape Town despite being 'unemployed'.

He took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has arrived in Namibia and was planning on visiting Steakhouse Walvisbay as part of The Vocalist Tour With Somizi.

He captioned the post with:

"Touch down on the LAND OF THE BRAVE. Me and NAMIBIA have something in common... BRAVERY.."

Followers took to his comments to welcome Somizi.

stefaniestramis:

"Most welcome to our land of the bravemay your stay be pleasant and memorable..enjoy❤."

motheo.on:

"You are wearing 300k rn❤️."

daphne_0511_05:

"Warm welcome Som som... May our country treat you well.❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly.co.za