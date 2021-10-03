"You are wearing R300k": Somizi touches down in Namibia, the land of the brave

Somizi Mhlongo wowed his fans with some stunning pics of him landing in Namibia and spending some time in the desert

He said that he and Namibia had something in common, bravery; Namibia is known as the land of the brave

One fan was more interested in what Somizi was wearing and said that his ensemble is worth R300

Somizi Mhlongo recently returned from a vacation in Cape Town despite being 'unemployed'.

He took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has arrived in Namibia and was planning on visiting Steakhouse Walvisbay as part of The Vocalist Tour With Somizi.

Somizi wowed fans with his luxury ensemble on the barren runway. Photo credit: @Somizi

Somizi revealed some amazing pics of himself decked out in his luxury fashion on a barren runway in the desert.

He captioned the post with:

"Touch down on the LAND OF THE BRAVE

Me and NAMIBIA have something in common... BRAVERY.."

Social media users took to the internet to react to his surprising post

casspernyovest:

"Fit go crazy!!!"

stefaniestramis:

"Most welcome to our land of the bravemay your stay be pleasant and memorable..enjoy❤."

motheo.on:

"You are wearing 300k rn❤️."

daphne_0511_05:

"Warm welcome Som som... May our country treat you well.❤️❤️"

disco_quin:

"Iyhooo Somgaga is very expensive from top to bottom then bags , you slay for real ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Somizi also shared some snaps of himself in the desert channelling his inner Lawrence of Arabia near the Swakopmund Dunes.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Idols SA judge, Somizi is giving Miss Bawinile her flowers while she can still smell them. The seasoned entertainer just had to give props where they were due, commending the talented actress for her hard work and dedication both on and off the screen.

The celeb headed to his Instagram account, sharing a really heartwarming clip of himself watching one of Winnie Ntshaba's many incredible performances.

"DEAR @winnie_ntshaba there are few actresses that remind of the level of professionalism, work ethic, dedication, versatility, longevity, craftsmanship that my mom had....your one of them......I love you and your work," he lovingly captioned the post.

Somizi Mhlongo treats himself to vacation amid unemployment

In similar news, Somizi is living his best-unemployed life and recently splurged on a little vacation to Cape Town.

Taking to social media, the media personality said that the trip was to reward his body and soul.

