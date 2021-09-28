South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been living his best life ever since he got some time on his hands

The former Idols SA judge jetted off to Cape Town to treat his body and soul on what looked like a solo vacation

He shared some snaps and videos on social media, showing that even though he was unemployed, he still lived lavish

Somizi is living his best unemployed life and recently splurged on a little vacation to Cape Town.

Taking to social media, the media personality said that the trip was to reward his body and soul. He posted:

“It really feels so good to have our national airline back.....may it never stop flying again...As I fly off to western Europe of South Africa to reward my body and soul for a few days.”

Somizi has had his fair share of drama after he was sacked from Idols SA. He revealed that he was currently unemployed.

However, money is clearly not an issue because according to his posts, the star is living it up in Camps Bay.

Source: Briefly.co.za