Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du, was the first guest judge to take over Somizi's vacated seat on the hit show Idols SA

The media personality is a relative newcomer to the industry but she seems to be knowledgeable in her craft and gave some really good advice

Mzansi social media users were impressed by the advice she gave and were also taken by her incredible beauty

Lady Du was the first guest judge to replace the embattled Somizi on Idols SA on Sunday night. The industry newcomer left a sweet taste in Mzansi mouths as viewers fell in love with her sincere and genuine nature.

Lady Du showed off on 'Idols SA' recently. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

At first, Lady Du seemed nervous but as the show progressed, she found her footing and began opening up by dropping some valuable industry advice. The Amapiano vocalist trended on social media as users reacted to her appearance. It seems many were taken by her good looks.

Mzansi viewers react to Lady Du’s appearance on Idols SA

@xoliey_m said:

“I really think Lady Du is a perfect judge. I’d love to see more of her on Idols.”

@pitsmatch_1108 said:

“Lady Du is actually good at this judging thing.”

@neopaledi said:

“Lady Du did a great job for a beginner, I'm inspired.”

Somizi Mhlongo dismissed from Idols SA for good

Briefly News reported that Idols SA viewers have had to come to terms with no longer seeing Somizi on their screens.

According to reports, the show was looking elsewhere to replace him. According to the Daily Sun, sources within the production revealed that the show was going in a new direction and would be hosting various guest judges throughout the season.

According to Mzansi Magic, these judges would be announced on social media in due time.

Lady Du passes out while performing Umsebenzi Wethu

Lady Du recently made headlines after she collapsed while attempting to perform. The health scare came just days after the media personality lost her close friend and industry peer Mpura in a car accident.

Briefly News reported that the Amapiano star took to social media on Tuesday and posted:

“To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform Umsebenzi Wethu. I’m taking some time off! Thank you.”

