Lady Du Passes Out While Performing ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’, Apologises to Fans

South African Amapiano artist Lady Du was recently overwhelmed by emotions when she performed Umsebenzi Wethu

The song, which she made with the late Mpura, left her missing the musician, who passed away a few days ago

Taking to social media, Lady Du apologised to her fans and revealed that she would be taking a break from performing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lady Du is taking the loss of Mpura and Killer Kau very hard. The Amapiano artist reportedly collapsed on stage while performing the hit song she had with Mpura, Umsebenzi Wethu.

Lady Du is taking a break from performances. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano star took to social media on Tuesday and posted:

“To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform Umsebenzi Wethu. I’m taking some time off! Thank you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi social media users weighed in on the sad post.

@mluh_chelsea said:

“No umsebenzi wethu must not be performed again because the dope verse there ileli la Mpura elithi Zekethe and now he's gone must be closed unless y'all do remix.”

@buckyboylu said:

“It is ok to not be ok sisi. You're going through a traumatic experience. The death of a loved one is the hardest thing as humans we have to face in this world. Take the time off, heal, cry, shout be angry, frustrated, and and and. We are going nowhere as people who love you.”

@dingaanjimmy said:

“Yaz I dreamt of you starting to sing "umsebenzi wethu" then you started crying, kneeled right there on stage and started praying... I've known as a strong lady and a believer in prayer... stay strong it was a blessing that you met Mpura when you met him. #BeStrong.”

@zwai_ndimba said:

“Eish xolo sisi. Please do take some time off. It's for your own health. I was in the same boat in 2015, lost my younger brother and 2 best friends all in 3 months consecutively. I passed out in class and had a mental breakdown till today…”

Lady Du shares last texts with Mpura, SA reacts: "You might have predicted his death"

In other Lady Du news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du was not taking the news of her friends and industry mates, Mpura and Killer Kau's deaths, well. The Amapiano vocalist had a close relationship with Mpura.

The star took to social media recently to share the screenshots of her last conversation with the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker. As if she knew what was about to happen to him, Lady Du encouraged Mpura to pray.

In the screenshots she posted on Instagram, she asked the yanos artist to pray after he excitedly said they were taking over the music industry this year. Lady Du said she and Mpura fought and loved each other like siblings.

Source: Briefly.co.za