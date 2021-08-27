Eish: Somizi Gets the Boot, Allegedly Out of ‘Idols SA’ for Good

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo will reportedly not be making a return to Idols SA after being asked to temporarily leave to deal with his personal affairs

It seems the show has decided to part ways for good as he deals with allegations of domestic abuse

According to reports, guest judges will be filling his spot over the next few weeks and they will be announced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo was placed on temporary leave from the popular TV show Idols SA but it seems the show has decided to give him the boot for good.

Somizi will reportedly not be making a return to 'Idols SA'. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

This is according to the Daily Sun, who report that the show are now looking elsewhere to fill the media personality’s very big shoes.

According to the publication, sources within the production revealed that the show was going in a new direction and would be hosting various guest judges throughout the season.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to Mzansi Magic, these judges would be announced on social media in due time.

Somizi Mhlongo: ‘Idols SA’ distances themselves amid abuse allegations

Briefly News had reported that Somizi Mhlongo and M-Net’s Idols SA had agreed to temporarily part ways amid the allegations of abuse levelled by his estranged husband.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that they had given him some time off to deal with his “personal circumstances”.

This is not the only stream of income of Somizi's that was affected. Metro FM have also granted the media personality some time off during this personal crisis. Read more:

Somizi trends as Mohale spills the tea on his alleged abusive relationship

Somizi’s world was turned upside down after Mohale alleged that he suffered domestic violence by his hand.

Briefly News reported that Mohale revealed that marriage was not as happy as they would have had people think.

Sunday World reported that Mohale alleged that Somizi threatened him with a knife only three weeks after they were married.

The allegations were made in a leaked audio tape, which Mohale denied releasing to the public. Ina statement, Mohale suggested that the tape was leaked by his close friend and producer Legend Manqele.

Manqele has also since denied leaking the audio.

Source: Briefly.co.za