Somizi Mhlongo: ‘Idols SA’ Distances Themselves Amid Abuse Allegations

South African broadcaster M-Net has distanced itself from Somizi Mhlongo amid allegations that he abused his estranged husband

The Idols SA judge has been granted temporary leave from the popular show to deal with his personal issues

Mzansi social media users have mixed reactions to the news although many of his loyal fans expressed their dissatisfaction

Somizi Mhlongo and M-Net’s Idols SA have agreed to temporarily part ways amid the allegations of abuse levelled by his estranged husband.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that they have given him some time off to deal with his “personal circumstances”.

This is not the only stream of income of Somizi's that has been affected. Metro FM have also granted the media personality some time off during this personal crisis.

The statement from M-Net has garnered mixed reactions from social media users, who seem divided over the entire situation. Here are some of the reactions:

@umalambane_zn said:

“This is such a great loss for musical talent out there considering Mr Mhlongo held a Doctorate of philosophy in music and had sold out shows all over the country with limitless plaques of sales for his albums. He was really a judge that this platform needed.”

@khanyi1651 said:

“No man... we need that vrrrrrph and whoooooo sham... no it's going to be boring now.”

@geezybeatz said:

“Nice one!”

Somizi releases statement to address Mohale abuse allegations

In the mean time, Somizi has released a statement to address the allegations. Briefly News reported that came forward to address the heartbreaking allegations made by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

While Somizi had decided to let his legal team handle the situation, he received a lot of backlash, which evidently led to him speaking out.

Posting a lengthy statement on social media, Somizi assured the world that he has never physically, or even tried to, harm Mohale.

