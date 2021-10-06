Mohale Motaung has announced that after many months of training, he has finally landed a job he has been wanting for quite a while

The celeb is following in the footsteps of his estranged husband, Somizi, as he ventures into the radio business

Mohale took to his social media to share the amazing news and followers agree that congratulations are in order

Mohale Motaung has announced that his tireless months of job shadowing Relebogile Mabotja have finally paid off. The actor has landed a brand new gig as a host on Opulence Radio station on weekdays between 6 am-9 am.

Mohale is venturing into new career paths as he lands a new gig on the radio. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

TimesLive reports that Motaung has been taking some notes from MetroFM host, Mabotja, which assisted him in landing a breakfast slot on the station.

Mohale shared his exciting career move on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"I have officially joined the new online radio station Opulence Radio as a presenter. I’ve spent months training and today it finally pays off. A special shout out to Relebogile Mabotja, who used to allow me to shadow her radio talk shows and learn so much.."

Followers agree that this is an achievement worth celebrating and used his comment section to wish him well.

@relebogile commented:

"What you been wanting!!! Congratulations love! ❤️"

@lethabolejoy wrote:

"This is everything… ke screama gore"

@aaronmoloise added:

"Congrats Mo. Proud of you nana."

Messy: Mohale Motaung snaps at troll for mentioning Somizi

Briefly News reports Mohale Motaung has had enough of trolls and recently snapped after one tried to bring up his estranged husband Somizi.

When Mohale jokingly tweeted that he wanted to go to stay at a local boutique that goes for R15k a night, a social media user responded that he go with Somizi.

Mohale normally lets such comments slide but it seems he’s had enough. He responded to the user and said:

“Ei uyaphapha maan.” (You are so forward)

The response comes after Mohale and Somizi’s marriage faces scrutiny due to domestic violence allegations alleged by the former.

Audio leaked which revealed Mohale talking to Legend Manqele about allegedly being abused by his estranged wife.

The pair are currently going through a divorce. Social media users saw the interaction and shared their thoughts:

@chriseldangoben said:

“Mohale. We didn't know you before you married @somizi…act accordingly.”

Source: Briefly.co.za