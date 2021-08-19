Messy: Mohale Motaung Snaps at Troll for Mentioning Somizi

Mohale Motaung has had enough of people trying to troll him about his estranged relationship with husband Somizi

The South African media personality clapped back at a social media user recently and he held nothing back

Mzansi social media users reacted to the outburst but they did not seem to be on Mohale's side this time

Mohale Motaung has had enough of trolls and recently snapped after one tried to bring up his estranged husband Somizi.

When Mohale jokingly tweeted that he wanted to go to stay at a local boutique that goes for R15k a night, a social media user responded that he go with Somizi.

Mohale normally lets such comments slide but it’s seems he’s had enough. He responded to the user and said:

“Ei uyaphapha maan.” (You are so forward)

The response comes after Mohale and Somizi’s marriage faces scrutiny due to domestic violence allegations alleged by the former.

Audio leaked which revealed Mohale talking to Legend Manqele about allegedly being abused by his estranged wife. The pair are currently going through a divorce.

Social media users saw the interaction and shared their thoughts:

@chriseldangoben said:

“Mohale. We didn't know you before you married @somizi…act accordingly.”

Mohale audio leak: Legend Manqele denies releasing firebomb revelation

Briefly News previously reported that TV producer Legend Manqele denied being the one that leaked Mohale’s audio confession of the alleged abuse he suffered from estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.

Former Living The Dream producer Legend Manqele has refuted claims made by Mohale that the audio was released by him.

Speaking to True Love, Manqele said that he too was surprised after finding out that the audio leaked.

Mzansi Shows Love to Mohale Amid Abuse Allegations

South African social media users have shown love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo.

Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believed his story.

Tweeps took to Mohale Motaung's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his ex-hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi.

