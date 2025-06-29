Nomzamo Mbatha unexpectedly made an appearance at the Austrian Grand Prix on 28 June 2025

The Shaka Ilembe actress caught fans' attention after she watched the race from the car brand Lewis Hamilton drives under

Nomzamo Mbatha fans could not help but wonder if the actress was in attendance to watch Lewis Hamilton

Nomzamo Mbatha was in Austria to watch the prestigious FP2 at the Grand Prix. The talented actress did not go unnoticed among South Africans when she showed face at the car racing event.

Nomzamo Mbatha attended the Austrian Grand Prix, which made South Africans think about her and Lewis Hamilton. Image: The_hope_of_it_all44

The star who plays Shaka Zulu's mother on Shaka Ilembe received more than 10,000 likes on a clip of her watching the international car race. Nomzamo Mbatha's fans raved about seeing the actress at the Grand Prix.

A TikTok video posted by @the_hope_of_it_all44 captured the moment Nomzamo was watching FP2 at the Australian Grand Prix. The South African movie and TV actress was sitting in the Ferrari garage as a spectator of the race. In 2019, Nomzamo shared a photo of herself with Lewis Hamilton, who is driving for Ferrari in 2025 at the Grand Prix. South Africans eagerly referenced their moment from six years ago to seeing the actress at the Ferrari garage watching the latest race.

Lewis Hamilton drives for Ferrari, and Nomzamo Mbatha was in their garage for the Austrian Grand Prix. Image: Mark Thompson

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns internationally

Beloved Shaka Ilembe star Nomzamo Mbatha often attends prestigious international events. The actress looked gorgeous at the 2025 Met Gala after bagging a gig to interview attendees. She also made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Fans felt Nomzamo stole the show after showing up in a beautiful gown for the prestigious event.

SA in awe of Nomzamo Mbatha at Grand Prix

Many South Africans were raving that Nomzamo Mbatha was sitting at the Ferrari garage, which Lewis Hamilton signed with. Online users fantasised about a romance between the South African actress and the British professional car driver.

lammygasa wished:

"What if she's dating Hamilton 😭"

zee was hopeful:

"This is maybe her second or third time in Lewis Hamilton's garage 😭What's happening."

Cihoshe gushed:

"Do it for Nelson babes give us Lewis Hamilton, you go Nomzamo Mbatha🤭🥰 "

ChabisNW joked:

"Lewis a tswe daa if o daa?"

Clover said:

"I need the universe to make Lewis and Nomzamo an item so badly."

Koki wrote:

"Hear me out.Nomzamo and Lewis have somehow always made some sense to me man❤️"

MellissahB Johnsons was amused:

"Bring that man home maNdabezitha we want Lewis as our bhut inlaw🤣🤣🤣 "

GeeK laughed:

"Finally .. 🔥🔥ghurl bring him home..!!!❤️"

KBSports shared:

"The way for the longest time I wanted her and Lewis to ship ✨ "

BloomEnhle applauded Nomzamo:

"This girl is living a full life."

Naledi⭐️ remarked:

"She always has so many side quests."

Nomzamo Mbatha marks decade with Neutrogena

Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha celebrated an incredible decade with global skincare brand Neutrogena.

Nomzamo Mbatha is celebrating an incredible collaboration with renowned skincare brand Neutrogena.

The Shaka iLembe actress posted a video on her Instagram page and shared a story of how the power of vision boarding landed her the partnership of her dreams.

