Nomzamo Mbatha has marked a significant milestone in her career and relationships with one of her brand partners

The media personality shared an incredible story of how she became Neutrogena's first African ambassador

Fans and followers congratulated Nomzamo on the milestone and celebrated her strides

Nomzamo Mbatha celebrated an incredible decade with global skincare brand Neutrogena.

Nomzamo Mbatha is celebrating an incredible collaboration with renowned skincare brand Neutrogena.

The Shaka iLembe actress posted a video on her Instagram page and shared a story of how the power of vision boarding landed her the partnership of her dreams.

According to Nomzamo, back in 2014, she created a vision board and added a picture of a Neutrogena face wash, not knowing what was to come weeks later:

"My agent at the time called me and said, 'There's this brand called Neutrogena, they want you to be the very first face on their brand on the continent and in South Africa.' I could not believe it."

The media launch was held in June 2015, and Neutrogena, along with Nomzamo, shared the amazing news with the world, thus marking a fruitful decade-long partnership.

Nomzamo, who recently became the face of haircare brand Creme of Nature, thanked Neutrogena for believing in her and for investing in their relationship:

"Thank you for believing in me at a time when I was still figuring out myself. You've permitted me to stand tall among the greatest; here's to 10 years of a wonderful partnership. Thank you for teaching me and every single woman who has engaged with our community how to love the skin within."

South Africa shows love to Nomzamo Mbatha

Mzansi praised and congratulated Nomzamo on the incredible collaboration:

South African actress, Zenande Mfenyana, praised Nomzamo Mbatha:

"You’ve done incredibly well, Zamo. Congratulations, my babe."

Mzansi media personality, Basetsana Kumalo, gushed at Nomzamo Mbatha:

"Yho, such a beautiful woman!"

thandiii.d confessed:

"You were actually the reason behind my first big girl skincare purchase back in 2020. Immediately fell in love with the hydroboost range."

Local media personality, Jennifer Bala, said:

"Ahhh, congratulations, sis. How time flies! They really picked the right person for the job, and they were clearly a perfect match too."

_twinfluencers wrote:

"This is inspiring! Thank you for sharing your gift with us. God bless you with more."

raw.vegan.goddess added:

"Amazing! Congrats, Zamo! You’re such an inspiration!!!"

tlotlimoletsane posted:

"And now you’ve taught us to see what’s possible. Congratulations on such an amazing partnership!"

lebilekwejam responded:

"We didn’t know about @neutrogenasa until you became their ambassador/face. They couldn’t have chosen a better “face”. To many more winning partnerships."

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at Shaka iLembe premiere

In more Nomzamo Mbatha updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress's look at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere.

With her signature Afrocentric hairstyle and Gert-Johan Coetzee dress, Nomzamo looked like African royalty and had all eyes on her, from the premiere to social media.

