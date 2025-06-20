Nomzamo Mbatha has made another history-defining move and partnered with a world-renowned brand

Creme of Nature, an iconic hair-care brand, has announced the actress as its first-ever African ambassador

South Africa celebrated Mbatha's incredible opportunity and praised her unmatched work ethic

The cat is out of the bag, and Nomzamo Mbatha has officially been named the first African ambassador for Creme of Nature!

Nomzamo Mbatha partners with Creme of Nature

Renowned humanitarian and award-winning actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, has added another title to her impressive resume after being named Creme of Nature's first African ambassador.

Ahead of the brand's official launch in South Africa, it has adopted the Rooted in Radiance campaign, which, according to brand Manager Zandi Zinganto, is exactly who Nomzamo is. Kaya 959 shared her statement, in which she said:

"Nomzamo embodies the essence of our Rooted in Radiance message. She is powerful, graceful, and celebrates African authenticity."

Speaking on the collaboration, an excited Nomzamo highlighted the brand's message through the campaign, which celebrates natural hair, culture and confidence:

"What truly resonates is the celebration of our roots, radiance, beauty and heritage!!!! Authenticity, natural beauty, the versatility of our texture and identity rooted in our essence. This is who we are!"

Nomzamo is also an ambassador for Global Citizen and was recently named the Earthshot Prize ambassador.

South Africans celebrate Nomzamo Mbatha's appointment

Fans and followers were inspired and congratulated Nomzamo Mbatha for making history and inspiring millions:

Former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, said:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

cremeofnature_sa was excited:

"Beyond grateful to work with the Queen herself. So many great things to come!"

ntando_zikalala_ wrote:

"A perfect collaboration, congratulations!"

mkhizenakie commented:

"As an African woman, I'm proud to see a moment like this. Congratulations, Nomzamo."

nonnie_matanga added:

"Your hair game is always on point! Congratulations, MaMbatha. You deserve this!"

zolekamonta posted:

"ELEVATE, SIS ZAMO. It's always a beautiful sight to see you WIN!!!"

kelzmabunda commented:

"Congratulations, babe, so well deserved. To a successful partnership!"

gomolemo_more recalled:

"I remember the days when I’d 'conveniently' forget to return your Crème of Nature edge control whenever I used it or how I’d blow your phone up with reminders asking you to get me my own when you were travelling out of the country! And now we are here, with you as the first ever South African ambassador!!! Would you look at God! Always and forever so proud of you, my love!!! Congratulations."

