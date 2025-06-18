Grammy-award winning musician Zakes Bantwini is beaming with excitement after completing his studies at Harvard Business School

The Mama Thula hitmaker has successfully completed the Business of entertainment, media and sports program

His wife, Nandi Madida, and many of his supporters and colleagues flooded his timeline to congratulate him

Zakes Bantwini has completed his course at Harvard Business School. Image: Oupa Bopape/Rebecca Sapp

South African musician Zakes Bantwini is on cloud nine after he obtained his qualification from Harvard Business School.

Zakes celebrates Harvard qualification

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, the Grammy-winning musician posted some photos from his experience at the institution. An elated Zakes said this achievement was on his bucket list.

"Completing this executive education program at Harvard Business School is more than a personal achievement; it’s a powerful statement about where African creatives belong, in every global conversation, in every boardroom, and at every table where the future is being shaped. Bucket list checked," Zakes wrote.

Nandi Madida gushes over Zakes

Nandi Madida told Briefly News that Zakes Bantwini planned to attend Harvard Business School a few years back. However, his plans were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The podcaster said Bantwini wanted to experience what it is like to be on campus, so he decided to put his dreams on hold. With this massive achievement, Nandi remains inspired by her hubby, saying he is a genius. "I am in awe and always inspired by his greatness."

Taking to Instagram to gush over her man, Nandi said this was a double celebration for them, because they also marked their anniversary.

"Congrats @zakesbantwini for completing this executive education program at Harvard Business School. Today is our 9th wedding anniversary, and what a way to celebrate it with an accomplishment and milestone! Inspired."

Nandi Madida congratulated her man, Zakes Bantwini, after completing his studies. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi celebrates Zakes Bantwini

Netizens remain in awe over how Zakes always strives for greatness and excels in it.

Londie Mazweide Photographer gushed:

"This is amazing, congrats to him."

K Naomi said:

"This is big, congrats @zakesbantwini and Happy Anniversary to you guys."

Dr Fabkaybe lauded:

"Congratulations, Zakes. Wow! What an accomplishment! You make us proud! And happy anniversary, family, may God continue to bless your union."

Malusi Mlaba replied:

"Talk about life partners who always trend for the right reasons, truly inspired."

Desmond Mabuza congratulated:

"Love this. Well done to that brother of mine @zakesbantwini. Happy Anniversary to you guys."

Robot Boii asked:

"Now come back and be Minister, please."

Ru_la_ur stated:

"Congratulations. I know your mother is smiling down on you from heaven."

Mabanga Sthe exclaimed:

"KwaMashu, We UP! Proud of you, bro, keep flying the flag!"

Khuba Elihle said:

"Super super proud of you."

Nandi Madida trends for hugging Zakes from behind

