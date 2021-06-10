Power couple: Nandi Madida & Zakes Bantwini celebrate their 5th anniversary

- In honour of their fifth wedding anniversary, Briefly News takes a look at the relationship between Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini

- The pair got married in 2016 and there's not much said about their wedding because they've kept their relationship extremely private

- Back in 2017, Nandi explained that her career started to blow up after she became friends with Zakes and the rest is history

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Celebrity couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini have been married for a whole five years and Nandi took to social media to celebrate. Nandi wrote a heartwarming post about her husband on Instagram and is totally feeling all the love. She captioned her post:

"Do you know what today is? Happy 5th Anniversary my love @Zakesbantwini."

How the couple met and started their relationship

In 2017, the singer confessed to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele that she met her spouse at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominee reception.

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are celebrating 5 years of wedded bliss. Image: Glamour Magazine

Source: Facebook

She explained that in the beginning, it was more about their careers than romance. She looked up to him for advice about music and he always gladly gave it to her.

"He was the guy who was helping me. If you've noticed actually, my career went on a trajectory once I met him because he was guiding me," she said according to SowetanLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Their unconventional route of dissolving their initial marriage contract

Zakes adores his wife, but he also treasures his personal belongings. This is why, after realizing they were married in community of property by mistake, Zakes Bantwini began legal action to amend their marriage contract according to News24.

"We understood incorrectly as it now appears that he would be in a position to ensure that our marriage would be out of community of property without the application of the accrual system,” Zakes explained in an affidavit.

Happy anniversary you two!

Seems like other Mzansi celebrities are starting to explore their options

In other Mzansi entertainment relationship news, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane started dating rumours with vacation photos.

Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane are currently living it up on a holiday in Rwanda and their snaps have caused dating rumours. Fans were really happy to see them exploring Africa but just had to ask if they are in a relationship.

The two celebrities didn't post any pictures of themselves together but it's clear that they are in the same location. A Twitter user re-posted the snaps online and asked the Mzansi timeline if Sho Madjozi and Maps are in a relationship.

The first few snaps that Sho posted showed her at a tourist attraction called Ndambare Waterfall. She then later posted snaps of herself picking black tea out in a field.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za