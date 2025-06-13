A woman showcases her inspiring journey of building her dream house in a rural village despite living abroad

She described how she stayed committed through challenges, designing the house herself, asking questions, and overseeing every step from afar

South Africans took to the comment section to applaud her strength, seeing the house as a symbol of returning home

Mzansi is stunned by a woman's four-year journey of building her dream house in a rural South African village while living abroad, overcoming challenges through determination and self-design.

A woman recounted her four-year journey of building a dream home in rural Eastern Cape, despite living abroad and facing many challenges. Image: MamaDee Builds a House

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt Facebook post, MamaDee Builds a House shared her incredible journey of turning a dream into reality—building her own house in a rural village. Her story is a powerful testament to perseverance, resilience, and the determination of women to shape their future against the odds.

MamaDee revealed that her decision to build a home was deeply personal. After years of saving and planning, she committed herself to creating a place where she could reconnect with her roots and serve as an inspiration for other women. The journey, she admits, was not easy. From navigating unfamiliar construction processes to dealing with setbacks and financial challenges, MamaDee faced obstacles at every turn.

"In 2020, I made a decision that would change my life: I was going to build my dream home in the rural Eastern Cape, South Africa. At the time, I had been living in America since 1998. I was comfortable there, used to how things worked — but I was completely clueless about how to build a house back home. Still, I had a vision. For years, I had dreamed about this house. Not just a building, but a place that would root me back to my people, my culture, and my land. A modern farmhouse that honours where I come from and where I’m going."

She added:

"So I got to work. I designed it myself. I studied. I asked questions. I made mistakes. I argued with contractors. I ran out of steam more than once. But I kept going. I oversaw the building process from the ground up — from the foundation to the roof, across borders and time zones, phone calls and WhatsApps, joys and setbacks."

She mentions that after years of building, she finally slept in her house for the first time:

"And then, in December 2024 — four years later — I finally slept in my home for the very first time. On Christmas. I can’t describe that feeling. It wasn’t just about bricks and mortar. It was pride. Relief. Fulfillment. Peace. It felt like my ancestors were saying, Welcome home, sisi. You did it."

MamaDee motivates future homeowners

MamaDee's story and journey have inspired many, as evidenced by the numerous comments from those she has motivated. She concluded by saying:

"To anyone who’s in the middle of their building journey — I see you. To those who are struggling — breathe, rest, and keep going. And to those who are scared to start — do it anyway. You don’t have to know everything. You just need to believe in what’s possible and take the first step. The rest, you’ll figure out as you go. This house is not just a house. It’s a blueprint for how we can return home, build boldly, and change the story for the next generation."

A woman shared her journey from designing her house herself to overcoming setbacks. Image: MamaDee Builds a House

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the post

Tracey Nkandi said:

"The woman I look up to, congratulations."

Andiswa Msuthukazi Titana wrote:

"We've met, and you are so humble and loving. MamaDee Builds a House by the way, I want to say you have a beautiful house."

Ntokozo Lindokuhle Mbhele said:

"Now all we need is just Starlink, and rural will be the new peace."

Nozuko Langa wrote:

"You are an inspiration, MamaDee."

Savitha Mo said:

"I can't think of a more tormenting journey. But it's worth it. Congratulations, Ma."

Maki Mosia Makwea wrote:

"We followed your journey, MamaDee, so proud of you. The house is gorgeous."

Lebo Kgaye commented:

"Stunning! Beautiful story, congratulations and welcome home indeed."

Check out the Facebook post below:

