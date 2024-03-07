A man from Limpopo shared with social media users that he is working hard to build his dream house

He posted a TikTok video showing his "Sandton" inspired home that still needs a few finishing touches

They guy joked that while his peers are busy focusing on mojolo, he's been grinding on completing the stunning house

A man went on TikTok to show off his house that's under construction. Image: @mosaic_musiq

Source: TikTok

A man from Limpopo took to TikTok to share his journey of building his dream house, inspired by the grandeur of Sandton.

Mzansi man shows building project

In a viral video uploaded to his account @mosaic_musiq he shows the ongoing project.It gives viewers a sneak peek into the stunning interior and exterior of the home that he's tirelessly working to complete.

Home owner throws subtle shade

The impressive architectural design captures the essence of his vision coming to life. He captioned the clip with a cheeky message:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm busy making a small Sandton while others are focusing on mojolo."

House video gains traction

The inspiring video made waves on the TikTok with thousands of views, likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations and criticism

While many congratulated the man on his impressive achievement, others criticised his attitude towards his peers who are focused on dating.

See some reactions below:

@sasakopano said:

"We are focusing on mjolo because we don't have money to build small Sandton."

@malebolady wrote:

"No need to throw shade when climbing up."

@estherm808 mentioned:

"You have a beautiful home dear. Congratulations. ❤ "

@Connie shared:

"You have done a great job. How I wish to have a four-room house but I can't."

@Ngwakwanankwe stated:

"Beautiful house, the other stuff you said was unnecessary honestly."

@KimKardashianKhumalo commented:

"True others are focusing on fashion brands."

@sinahmotlhoane posted:

"There are some who can handle them both. Building a small Sandton and mjolo so don't judge."

@Mastebze added:

"Mjolo is part of life. You will stay lonely in that Sandton of yours. "

Eastern Cape woman builds a double-storey mansion

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from the Eastern Cape shared a video on TikTok of her house finally being painted in her village.

The TikTok user shared a video of her house finally being painted after months of building her dream house in the village. In the post, she shared how grateful she is that the painting job is done.

"Others are focusing on mjolo": Man shows Sandton inspired house and throws shade

Source: Briefly News