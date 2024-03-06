Man Drives Home In New Audi Q3, TikTok Video Clocks 400k Views
- A gentleman drove through the gates of his home with a brand-new beast, an Audi Q3
- The moment was captured in a TikTok video, the car was attention-grabbing with its cool features
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many congratulating the man on his achievement
A man entered the gates of his home with a brand-new Audi Q3. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.
In the clip uploaded by @kabelomotheta, the man can be seen in what seems to be a rural area, judging from the houses, mountains and road. He drove his nardo grey Audi through the wide open gates.
The camera person gave the social media followers a good look at the car, going around it before capturing the man behind the wheel.
The beast is eye-catching, it boasts of being spacious and variable. It offers a range of driver assist systems and various TFSI and TDI options ranging from 100 to 180 kW (Fuel consumption combined).
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkers congratulated the man on his ride
The clip garnered over 400k views, with many online users impressed by the beast and showering the man with congratulatory messages.
@Lesego Inno || His wife adored:
"From my heart to God’s ears ❤️I’ll come back here with a testimony."
@Aayy loved:
"My dream, your reality that's a very beautiful ride."
@IMpumelelo ❤️ celebrated:
"Congratulations ."
@Phumzile_ Lengoasa manifested:
"This days I keep on seeing post like this, Oh Lord I receive... congratulations my brother."
@Layla_L wished well:
"This literally my dream car ️️️congrats man, travel mercies to you & your baby ."
@Sandile Mbhele thew in a little joke:
"Beautiful ride my brother ....I hope there is no sis Maria in your area."
Lady shows off new Q3
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off his new Audi Q3.
In a TikTok video, @oyenangcobo is driving the black SUV out of the dealership with joy written all over her face. Online users showered her with congratulatory messages and felt inspired.
Source: Briefly News