A man drove home in a brand-new Audi Q3.

A man entered the gates of his home with a brand-new Audi Q3. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @kabelomotheta, the man can be seen in what seems to be a rural area, judging from the houses, mountains and road. He drove his nardo grey Audi through the wide open gates.

The camera person gave the social media followers a good look at the car, going around it before capturing the man behind the wheel.

The beast is eye-catching, it boasts of being spacious and variable. It offers a range of driver assist systems and various TFSI and TDI options ranging from 100 to 180 kW (Fuel consumption combined).

A guy arrives home in a new Audi Q3

TikTokkers congratulated the man on his ride

The clip garnered over 400k views, with many online users impressed by the beast and showering the man with congratulatory messages.

@Lesego Inno || His wife adored:

"From my heart to God’s ears ❤️I’ll come back here with a testimony."

@Aayy loved:

"My dream, your reality that's a very beautiful ride."

@IMpumelelo ❤️ celebrated:

"Congratulations ."

@Phumzile_ Lengoasa manifested:

"This days I keep on seeing post like this, Oh Lord I receive... congratulations my brother."

@Layla_L wished well:

"This literally my dream car ️️️congrats man, travel mercies to you & your baby ."

@Sandile Mbhele thew in a little joke:

"Beautiful ride my brother ....I hope there is no sis Maria in your area."

