Man Drives Home In New Audi Q3, TikTok Video Clocks 400k Views
People

Man Drives Home In New Audi Q3, TikTok Video Clocks 400k Views

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A gentleman drove through the gates of his home with a brand-new beast, an Audi Q3
  • The moment was captured in a TikTok video, the car was attention-grabbing with its cool features
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many congratulating the man on his achievement

A TikTok video captured a man driving his new Audi Q3 through the gates of his home.
A man drove home in a brand-new Audi Q3. Images: @kabelomotheta/ TikTok, @VCG/ Getty Images
A man entered the gates of his home with a brand-new Audi Q3. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @kabelomotheta, the man can be seen in what seems to be a rural area, judging from the houses, mountains and road. He drove his nardo grey Audi through the wide open gates.

The camera person gave the social media followers a good look at the car, going around it before capturing the man behind the wheel.

The beast is eye-catching, it boasts of being spacious and variable. It offers a range of driver assist systems and various TFSI and TDI options ranging from 100 to 180 kW (Fuel consumption combined).

A guy arrives home in a new Audi Q3

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers congratulated the man on his ride

The clip garnered over 400k views, with many online users impressed by the beast and showering the man with congratulatory messages.

@Lesego Inno || His wife adored:

"From my heart to God’s ears ❤️I’ll come back here with a testimony."

@Aayy loved:

"My dream, your reality that's a very beautiful ride."

@IMpumelelo ❤️ celebrated:

"Congratulations ."

@Phumzile_ Lengoasa manifested:

"This days I keep on seeing post like this, Oh Lord I receive... congratulations my brother."

@Layla_L wished well:

"This literally my dream car ️️️congrats man, travel mercies to you & your baby ."

@Sandile Mbhele thew in a little joke:

"Beautiful ride my brother ....I hope there is no sis Maria in your area."

Lady shows off new Q3

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off his new Audi Q3.

In a TikTok video, @oyenangcobo is driving the black SUV out of the dealership with joy written all over her face. Online users showered her with congratulatory messages and felt inspired.

