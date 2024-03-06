A Cape Town man slayed in a dress, wig and heels to sell hats at the busy traffic intersection

Phumlani was captured in a TikTok video rocking a catwalk as he had the straw hats in his hand

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the guy for being free-spirited.

A Cape Town man wore heels and a dress to sell hats at a traffic light. Images: @AfricaImages, @Wrangler-JT

A hilarious TikTok video has been circulating. A Cape Town man wore a wig and a dress to sell hats.

In the clip uploaded by @kaylabothaxx, the gent is rocking a blonde wig, crop top, blue mini dress, as well as black heels. He put on a show at the traffic lights, modelling with the straw hats he was selling.

Many TikTok users seem to be familiar with the guy because many of them in the comments section called him by his name, Phumlani. One person even vouched for him, saying that he was really funny.

Guy rocks dress in traffic to sell hats

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by Phumlani

The video garnered over 33k likes, with many online users entertained by Phumlani.

@Michaela vouched for the guy:

"He is so funny, do yourself a favour and have a quick convo at the robots ."

@whotfismartin_r commented:

"YOU BETTER HAVE BOUGHT A HAT AFTER THAT MS UNIVERSE PERFORMANCE ."

@Arnia Oliver said:

"She is Beauty, she is Grace."

@Nadine Van Niekerk adored:

"Phumlani is amazing."

@meandmowie beamed:

"Slay meisieee!!!"

@Layah Lo'moore cheered:

"The category is , Live , Werq , Posssseee ."

@FOREVERZANDA stanned:

"I know this street, and I won’t lie. I gag every time, like 'yes. Stop traffic, if you want!'"

