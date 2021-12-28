A video of a man dancing at a traffic light in Mzansi has gone viral on social media thanks to TikToker Kyle Saunde

The video shows a man dressed in formal wear with his body painted white, busting a few moves as cars halted at the intersection

His dance moves went viral as peeps loved his energy and the fact that he was entertaining instead of begging

Kyle Hougaard Saunde left Saffas in stitches after he shared a video of a street dancer. The unnamed individual, painted white, can be seen dancing to the beat of his own drum at an intersection with robots.

The man wore a button-up shirt, formal pants, a tie, a pair of sunglasses and a durag to complete the look. He displays a few unique foot movements as the person recording the clip hypes him up to the best of their abilities.

This video showing a street performing dancing at an intersection has gone viral on social media. Image: @benjik9 / TikTok

The video gained a massive 493 000 views on TikTok with a whopping 31 700 likes to accompany the insane viewer count.

South Africans share jokes in response to the clip

@chandretrompie asked:

"My f*k, is that Michael Jackson?"

@Taganbabes loved the poster's energy:

"It's the way you are enjoying the whole entertainment for me."

@user4850047164824 wrote:

"Michael Jackson moves."

@VussyAnnania commented:

"Who was playing the music? The performance 11/10."

@samara shared:

"OMG, there's never a dull moment in SA."

@Lulu_TH added:

"Who would want to leave this crazy place mara?"

