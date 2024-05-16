Banyana Banyana Fans Are Angry After Coach Desiree Ellis Snubbed Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini
- Coach Desiree Ellis has named the Banyana squad to play two friendlies against Senegal on Friday, 31 May and Tuesday, 4 June 2024
- The Banyana coach said the matches would be crucial in keeping the players fit, while the squad selection was designed to explore new options
- Local football fans questioned the exclusion of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who recently won the Cosafa Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award
Wafcon-winning Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has suffered backlash from local fans after she omitted goalkeeper Andile Dlamini from the recent squad to face Senegal in two friendlies.
The coach selected the Banyana squad for the Friday, 31 May, and Tuesday, 4 June 2024, matches, but Dlamini, the winner of the Cosafa Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, was not included.
Desiree Ellis is exploring new options
Ellis named her recent squad, according to the tweet below:
Speaking on the SAFA website, Ellis said the side that failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics is looking for new combinations.
Ellis said:
"I think this selection presents an exciting opportunity for us to assess and explore the potential of other players within our core group."
Fans are unhappy with Ellis
Local football fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of Ellis' squad selection and questioned the exclusion of Dlamini.
Decious Serumula wants Ellis to step down:
"When is this coach stepping down?"
C'yethemba Mthembu asked a question:
"Is Fifi and Jermain injured?"
Thulani Ngcawe wants Dlmaini in the squad:
"Where is Dlamini?"
John Li blasted Ellis:
"This coach is full of herself."
Grootman Kabelo Pitori is confused:
"No Sticks Dlamini? What has she done to Desiree?"
Desiree Ellis honoured by CPUT
As Briefly News reported, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was honoured by CPUT for her contributions to local football.
The coach, who guided the side to the Wafcon title in 2023, received an honorary doctorate on Thursday, 25 April 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News