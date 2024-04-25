Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was honoured by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) with an honorary doctorate on Thursday, 25 April 2024

Ellis said she was grateful to receive the award, but it could not be possible without the support of her players, family and coaching staff

Football fans applauded Ellis for receiving the honour and thanked her for the contribution she has made to women’s football

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

CPUT awarded Banyana coach Desiree Ellis with an honorary doctorate. Image: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Wafcon-winning coach Desiree Ellis was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

The coach, who failed to guide Banyana to the 2024 Olympics, said she was pleased to receive the accolade and paid tribute to everybody who has helped her.

Desiree Ellis is honoured by CPUT

Ellis was awarded an honorary doctorate from CPUT, as confirmed by the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking on CPUT's website, Ellis said she was proud of the doctorate and hoped to be an inspiration for women all over Mzansi.

Ellis said:

"At the end of the day, if you are qualified, then that space you want is not set aside for a male or female. Don’t be afraid of failing because that strengthens you, and you will get another opportunity to succeed later. To the females out there, just go for it because other women from your neighbourhood are watching and want to emulate you.”

After failing to qualify for the Olympics, Ellis has been under pressure from fans, while a former Banyana player, Portia Modise, also criticised her for favouritism.

Fans applaud Dr Ellis

Local fans took to social media to applaud Ellis for joining the list of sporting doctorates, which includes Rugby World Cup winner Rassie Erasmus.

Howard February applauded Ellis:

"Congrations Desiree. Well deserved."

Zilingene Sogeyane is fan:

"She is doing well with the girls. Congratulations, so deserving."

Shamila Sulayman is proud:

"Proud moments!!! Well done Coach, and well deserved."

Xa Mondo is feeling optimistic:

"Indeed, South Africa is alive with possibility; we will all end up with a doctorate."

Simphiwe Sira Matiwane backs Ellis:

"Congratulations, Coach Desiree. All the best for the future."

Piutso Mosimane is honoured by UJ

As reported by Briefly News, South African coach Pitso Mosimane was honoured by the University of Johannesburg with an honorary doctorate in March 2024.

Mosimane has a decorated career in South Africa after winning the PSL five times with Mamelodi Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News