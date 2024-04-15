Fans slam former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise for her racist comment regarding Desiree Ellis' selection on a recent podcast

Modise became the first African player to score 100 international goals during her time as a Banyana Banyana player

Local football supporters blasted Modise for her comments as they believe she has a bone to pick with the national side

Banyana legend Portia Modise say coach Desiree Ellis favours 'coloured' players. Image: EMPICS Sport / Stephanie Meek

Local fans have slammed Banyana legend Portia Modise after she claimed coach Desiree Ellis favours 'coloured' players.

Modise, Banyana's all-time top scorer with 101 goals, backed the fan's call for Ellis to step down after failing to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, but her comment has been unwelcome.

Portia Modise makes a racist comment

Modise makes her comment about 'coloured' players in the video below:

Speaking on the Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube podcast, Modise said racism in the Banyana squad has been happening for a long time.

Modise said:

"I see a lot of coloureds today, and they don’t have jam. We need jam, the only people with jam are black people, let’s be honest."

During the podcast, Modise also spoke about Mamelodi Sundowns' controversial penalty against Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, but her comments about Banyana stunned the nation.

Fans slam 'bitter' Modise

Local football fans took to social media to show their dismay at Modise's comments, as many believe she is just trying to stir the pot.

Duncan Tladi said Modise is bitter:

"With due respect, I think we must stop listening to this lady. She is bitter she couldn't win WAFCON, and the current players won it, beating Nigeria in the process. The team she failed to beat with her jam."

Nkosinathi Kubeka says Modise might have a point about favouritism:

"Sometimes it is not about racism; it's about favouritism and ignoring to give others a chance as well."

Fikile Ngwenya says Modise has issues:

"Portia is just bitter. She had issues with Safa."

Elijah Hlophe says Modise must be ignored:

"She must focus on her new endeavours. Ag, man, please stop it. You got your chance."

Angelo Wingrove thinks Modise has an ulterior motive:

"Gunning for the coaching position, Portia?"

Desiree Ellis welcomed Bafana back home

As reported by Briefly News, Wafcon winner Desiree Ellis was part of the crowd to welcome Bafana back from their bronze-medal performance at the African Cup of Nations.

Ellis said she was proud of Bafana after they beat the Democratic Republic of Congo to win third place at the African showpiece.

