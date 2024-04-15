Netizens sparked outrage after comparing Tyla to Black Coffee, with fans debating over their stardom

This after the Water hitmaker catapulted to the international market and seemingly became an overnight sensation

The debate caused a divide among netizens, where some spoke for Coffee while others weighed on why Tyla was a bigger star

Fans debated over Tyla and Black Coffee, and who the bigger star was. Images: realblackcoffee, tyla

Since reaching international acclaim, Tyla has become the poster child for South African celebrity, with many fans convinced that no one has ever been on her level. This sparked a debate when netizens compared her popularity to Black Coffee's.

Fans compare Tyla to Black Coffee

As Tyla's star continues to rise, the singer's success and popularity have been compared to those of other local stars before her.

Briefly News reported how the Truth or Dare hitmaker was pitted against Uncle Waffles, where netizens debated that the singer was a far bigger star than the Amapiano sensation.

Several YouTubers recently sat down to dissect Tyla's success, more so her appearance at Mall of Africa, claiming that no one in South Africa has ever reached her level.

Twitter (X) user, Mlu__N7 countered the statement, saying the presenters needed to put some respect on Black Coffee.

Coffee has been in the music industry for over a decade and, like Tyla, is a Grammy Award winner and celebrated artist worldwide. He was caught in the crossfire when fans debated over his and Tyla's popularity:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla and Black Coffee comparison

Netizens dragged the YouTubers for overlooking other artists' success, including Black Coffee's, also noting that they are too young to know better:

Lordofthe2000 said:

"No one in South Africa touches Cassper Nyovest in terms of superstar level."

Elle_Mahri wrote:

"They're kids, I know, research matters. Brenda Fassie was the biggest superstar. Don't take my word, ask the parents. Trust me, Brenda was larger than life."

kekemashile dragged the YouTubers:

"These kids must stop speaking about what they don’t know."

Meanwhile, some netizens defended Tyla and said that no one in South Africa has reached her level:

MasingaMbongeni said:

"I agree with them. There’s a difference between being a superstar and just being famous. Coffee is huge overseas, but I don’t think he’s a superstar in SA."

Qengi_ pointed out:

"There are people out there who still don’t know Black Coffee but know Tyla."

katlegophiri wrote:

"Tyla is followed by paparazzi, and that’s on a whole another level. I’m sorry, but Tyla is huge

Tyla speaks on wishes for upcoming tour

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla saying she wants South African dancers for her tour.

This, of course, had Mzansi gushing over her sentiments about South African dance culture, where fans backed her claims that Mzansi dancers are top-tier.

