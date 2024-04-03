A fan ignited a heated debate after stating that Tyla is a bigger superstar than Uncle Waffles

This was fueled by the Water hitmaker's success on a global scale after releasing her debut album

Uncle Waffles was also in the public eye after a viral video of her performing Adiwele, but many think she could have been bigger

It is no secret that Tyla is Mzansi's hottest star right now. At some point, Uncle Waffles was put on the same pedestal as the Water hitmaker, but her superstardom is said to have faded away, thanks to Tyla.

Mzansi had quite a lot to say about Uncle Waffles since Tyla's global success. Image: @tyla, @uncle.waffles

Source: Instagram

Fans argue about who is the bigger star

A fan on X ignited a fiery discussion after boldly stating that Tyla is a bigger superstar than Uncle Waffles ever was. @Ntando_mos even made mention of another singer, Elaine, who was signed to an international record deal.

"I think it’s safe to say Tyla is bigger than Uncle Waffles and Elaine."

Why Mzansi says this about Tyla and Uncle Waffles

Amid Tyla's reigning success following the success of Water, many people are trying to figure out which other local or African celebrity has ever achieved this.

Tyla released her debut album Tyla which is dominating the charts. She was then under many international celebrities' radar.

The same can be said about Uncle Waffles, who also enjoyed the attention of international celebrities before becoming overshadowed by Tyla.

Many fans think Uncle Waffles could have been bigger, or better yet, her name would still be dominating headlines.

Mzansi debates sentiments

After the sentiments were shared, peeps had a field day with this statement, with many trolling Elaine.

@paballo_maseko:

"Casually throwing Elaine in there as if she stood a chance."

@Kello_Lello:

"By standards! Elaine and Waffle’s downfall was quicker than Tyla’s rise to fame."

@CocoCandyDoll:

"I’m so sorry but Elaine is not in this conversation."

@lawryn_dee:

"Not Elaine bandla."

@Corporategirl6:

"None of those people actually received flowers from Queen B. But Tyla."

Elaine becomes hot topic after local performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, RnB singer Elaine performed in South Africa at an unknown event recently.

A viral video of the star on stage performing to a crowd was posted on social media. This sparked many concerns from netizens, who were worried and concerned about Elaine, as some blamed the industry for what it had done to her.

