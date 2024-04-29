Skeem Saam fans are hoping and praying that Samukele Mkhize's character will finally be killed

Khwezi is in the middle of a messy divorce with her husband, Lehasa, and teasers hinted that he may kill her

Briefly News spoke to the SABC Senior Entertainment Publicist about Khwezi's rumoured exit from the show

Skeem Saam viewers are hoping that the Khwezi and Lehasa storyline will end in Khwezi's death, and their hopes might just come true. According to the show's teasers, Lehasa will be remorseful after taking someone's life.

Is Lehasa finally going to kill Khwezi

The May Skeem Saam teasers have revealed that there will be a death in the popular soapie.

According to TVSA's teasers, Lehasa, played by the ladies' favourite Cedric Fourie, will find himself feeling sorry after killing someone:

"Wednesday 1 May 2024, Episode 218: Lehasa is sorry for taking someone’s life."

The actor and his on-screen ex-wife, Khwezi (Samukele Mkhize), have been plotting to kill one another since filing for divorce and fighting over their assets.

With Lehasa's plan to spike his ex's drink flopping, and Khwezi's hitman plot backfiring, it appears that Lehasa may have succeeded in ending someone's life - but is it Khwezi's?

SABC Senior Entertainment Publicist, Caroline Phalakatshela, told Briefly News that Khwezi wasn't going anywhere:

"Where did you guys get this news of Khwezi leaving Skeem Saam? To answer your question, No, she is not; it's fake news."

Mzansi weighs in on Lehasa and Khwezi's storyline

Netizens are again growing bored of another Skeem Saam storyline, wishing that Lehasa and Khwezi would finish each other off once and for all:

Da_ORGA10 asked:

"When is Khwezi dying? I want to come back from my two-week break."

BlackChineseGal pleaded:

"I hope Khwezi is finally exiting the show, please, don’t disappoint us."

Nolii_Motshidi wrote:

"This Lehasa and Khwezi storyline is now really boring us."

masegomodise_ was frustrated:

"Lehasa disappointed me. The way I was so ready to mourn Khwezi's death, yoh!"

