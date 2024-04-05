Skeem Saam's Lehasa recently shared a jaw-dropping picture of himself at a beach

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reshared the picture of Cedric Fourie on Twitter

Many netizens then questioned the Skeem Saam actor's saucy picture showing off his toned body

Actor Cedric Fourie posted a picture showing off his body. Image: @cedric_a_fourie

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie became a hot topic once again on social media recently after a saucy picture of him went viral.

Cedric Fourie flaunts his toned abs

Actor Cedric Fourie was trending on the internet as a saucy picture of him after a beach trended and left many netizens questioning. This was after fans and followers of Skeem Saam rooted for him and actress Lerato Marabe to date in real life as a video of them on set served some couple goals circulated on social media.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the photo of the star on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Cedric Fourie shows off his body."

See the post below:

SA questions Cedric's photo

Many netizens then questioned the Skeem Saam actor's saucy picture showing off his toned body. See some of the comments below:

@_officialMoss said:

"Chomi, this caption is too innocent. Who threatened you?"

@xoliswa55 wrote:

"I zoomed and zoomed and zoomed."

@TokologoMmamab1 questioned:

"Where’s everything on this picture?"

@abraham_b3 commented:

"I can't see the print."

@_Sikhau mentioned:

"Khona engingakubon kahle, iphi lento?"

@KhutsoRapudi mentioned:

"The steroids grow their breast tissue more than the triceps."

@_officialMoss replied:

"Friend @Iam_West3, Oksalayo you still lock your doors when you sleep."

@Sifiso1994 responded:

"It's not there guys..."

@Luengx said:

"This caption isn’t captioning, you left out plenty plenty."

@DonaldMakhasane tweeted:

"Gay men always looking fresh and clean. Let's do something straight men, haibo. The competition is tight."

