Fans of the most popular soapie Skeem Saam have rooted that Pretty and Lehasa date in real life

This came after actor Cedric Fourie posted a romantic clip of himself and Lerato Marabe on set

Many fans shared on social media that the pair have a strong chemistry between them

Fans want 'Skeem Saam' actors Pretty and Lehasa to date in real life. Image: leratomarabe/cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

Recently, Skeem Saam's actors Pretty and Lehasa made headlines on social media after Cedric Fourie, who plays the character Lehasa, posted a cute video of them while on set.

Viewers root for Pretty and Lehasa to date in real life

SABC 1's most loved soapie Skeem Saam sure knows how to keep their viewers glued to their screens. Recently one of Mzansi's favourite characters, Pretty, is played by Lerato Marabe and Lehasa, played by Cedric Anthony Fourie, trended after fans rooted for them to date in real life as they believe they have a strong chemistry.

This happened after Cedric posted a clip of both of them on his Twitter (X) page recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the clip below:

Fans complimented how cute they look together

Shortly after the actor shared the clip on socials, many fans flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and others speculated that they might be in a relationship in real life. See some of the responses below:

@Somi_Nduna wrote:

"The chemistry! People who date actors/actresses are brave."

@RichBlackWidow said:

"They make an awesome couple these ones."

@DDT_PM shared:

"I don't believe they haven't seen each other outside of the set. The chemistry is unmatched."

@Ora_lee2 commented:

"Mara le cute waitsi."

@DineoGenie tweeted:

"I want you guys to date in real life hle."

@preciousmasham4 responded:

"They are chowing each other in real life."

@KabeloMohlohlo complimented:

"It makes perfect sense why her name is Pretty."

@MrThizozo replied:

"Imagine seeing this that time you don’t get the same energy at home from him or her as their partner."

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported that netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel Kunutu.

The legendary clip sees Rachel scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo), over how he wore a towel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News