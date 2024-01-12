The three musketeers from Mzansi's favourite soapie Skeem Saam seemed to be keeping their friendship very strong even in real life

The Three were best known for their characters: Tbose, Kat and Kwaito on the show

This is a look at their early childhood life before they joined the cast of Skeem Saam

A look at 'Skeem Saam's' Tbose, Kat and Kwaito's childhood. Image: cornetmamabolo/clementmaosa/patrickseleka

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite soapie Skeem Saam in late 2011, and that is when Patrick Seleka, Cornet Thabiso Mamabolo and Clement Maosa rose to fame and played their characters Kat, Tbose and Kwaito on the show.

The trio kept their friendship strong even off-set, and they would go out together and share snaps of themselves on social media.

Briefly News compiled information about their lives before they joined the cast of Skeem Saam.

Cornet Mamabolo aka Tbose Maputla

The 33-year-old actor, Cornet Thabiso Mamabolo played the role character Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam. The star attended his high school at Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park, where he got involved in a lot of school activities. Mamabolo then enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts in 2009 at Wits.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The star also recently opened his own Nature Resort in Limpopo Called Mabodibane Resort. The star shared the news on his Instagram page.

See the post below:

Clement Maosa as Kwaito on Skeem Saam

The talented actor, who has been with the show is day one, enrolled at the University of Limpopo, where he was studying law as his parents desired, but he then lost both his parents while he was studying in 2007, which forced him to be a breadwinner and make a lot of sacrifices.

Talking to Briefly News during the shoot of Kwaito and Lizzy's wedding, the actor said:

"I have been playing this character for more than a decade now, and I think we have have explored Kwaito so much because its more of a journey you, we have seen as a teenager, we have seen him going to varsity, seen him as an intern and then now becoming a husband its something wonderful.

"But what I appreciate as Clement is the fact that all these years i've has an opportunity, to cry, laugh and you know go through different stages in life with this character."

Patrick Seleka aka Kat

Actor Patrick Seleka is best known for his character Katlego 'Kat' Peterson on the show. Growing up, the star always wanted to be a policeman just like his father, and after he was done with school, he went on to study IT and later enrolled at the School of Arts in Pretoria.

The star is also the host of Netflix's CookAlongSA. See the post below:

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported that netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel Kunutu.

The legendary clip sees Rachel scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo), over how he wore a towel.

Source: Briefly News