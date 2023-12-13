Actor-turned-businessman, Cornet Mamabolo, has officially opened his own nature resort

The former Skeem Saam star opened a chill site in Limpopo called Mabodibane Resort

The official opening will be on 15 December where a stall will be available to be booked for R300

Actor opens nature resort in Limpopo called Mabodibane Resort. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

Cornet Mamabolo is about to enjoy the fruits of his labour. The actor, who is now a fully-fledged businessman, is the owner of a nature resort.

Actor opens nature resort

Cornet Mamabolo has officially opened his own nature resort in Limpopo called Mabodibane Resort. The former Skeem Saam star has started embarking on a media tour where he advertises his new business venture.

The resort will be opening its doors on 15 December, where a stall can be booked for R300. Announcing the news, Cornet wrote:

"E boima ntwe… but we soldier on! It’s a moving train & it is unstoppable… if not us then who?"

Mzansi congratulates star on his business venture

The actor has always shown a deep interest in business. Now that he has finally opened his own resort, fans flocked to his comments section to congratulate him.

siga3586 added:

"Definitely gonna be there to support my blood, I love that u are planting back home."

mpho_humphrey_sekhu said:

"I’ll be there."

nthatimoshesh expressed:

"I'm so sorry I'm no longer able to make it, son but I'm super duper proud of you."

teeebza said:

"Awesome work."

ntathi said:

"Home will never be boring again."

mamorati said:

"Re tlaba re le mowe, (We will be there) .Mabodibane wa Rena turns to farmers market. Gae go tlo ba Bose December ye. I'm so excited."

