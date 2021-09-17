Former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo is making waves in his new business venture and he’s hella proud of it

Taking to social media to share with his people what he’s now doing, Cornet showed off the business' new marketing posts

Fans could not be more proud of Cornet for following his dreams and let him know that they are here to support him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo’s new plans are in full force. Leaving acting behind to peruse his business, Cornet has his loyal fans backing him.

Actor Cornet Mamabolo shocked many when he announced his departure from 'Skeem Saam' this week. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to fill his people in on what he is doing now, Cornet shared a short marketing clip and an advertisement poster he made for his insurance business, reported ZAlebs. Looking good!

Posting to his personal account, Cornet is using his fame to grow his business, and it is such a smart idea.

Cornet posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Let’s GO! Affordable & Customised Funeral Policies for your loved ones.”

Seeing Cornet’s posts, fans were filled with pride. Cornet’s people flooded the comment sections of his posts, letting him know how inspiring his moves are.

@bridget_ntsako praised Cornet:

“Business-minded people.”

@kegaogetswe7 is proud of Cornet:

“My brother... I am motivated and I see that everything is possible ❤️❤️❤️”

@mashao_sedibeng is inspired:

“I respect you.”

@sello.mametja showed support:

“I'm interested, how do I join?”

Skeem Saam’s Thabo Maputla, aka Cornet Mamabolo, bows out

Skeem Saam viewers bid farewell to yet another character! Cornet Mamabolo, who plays Thabo Maputla, is taking some time away from acting to focus on his business, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Cornet explained how he felt it was time to put all his energy into his business, however, this is just temporary, he’ll never stop acting.

An emotional Cornet thanked his fans for helping him become the man he is today, reported ZAlebs. Ugh, he is such a sweetheart!

“This is my official break from your screens as Tbose Maputla … thanks for all the support you have shown me over the years, I mean I literally matured to be the man I’m today before your eyes.”

Source: Briefly.co.za