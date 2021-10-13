Frank Molongwana is hailed as an inspiration by scores of social media users after quitting his job to start his own company

The man from Tembisa worked for a courier company but now owns his own business, and he called it Frank Couriers

Mzansi social media users are praising his hard work and resilience and asked God to bless his hustle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Frank Molongwana is a true example of resilience after working for a courier company and going on to become his own boss. Molongwana is now a proud owner of a truck and continues to deliver goods to his clients on time.

The guy from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni is only 25 and he quit his job to launch his own establishment. The local guy now owns Frank Couriers and operates in Jozi.

According to @KasiEconomy, Frank used to deliver parcels to his clients by using public transport such as taxis.

“From working for a courier company to owning his own courier business. Meet Frank Molongwana (25) from Tembisa, founder of Frank Couriers. He quit his job as a delivery man to start his own courier business. Initially, he used taxis to deliver parcels, today he owns his own truck.”

Frank Molongwana now pwns his courier company. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

Freddy Wagonya said:

"Hard work pays, more blessings young man.”

Mbalenhle Gule said:

“Well done bro.”

Maphuti Mabotja said:

“Big up bro.”

Precious Sithole said:

“Well done Frank, breaking all barriers.”

@MidemDepot said:

“This is super inspirational. Tembisa forward. Anything is possible in this world we live in. You just need to find one thing that you can’t go to sleep without thinking about and turn it into a passion.”

@LydonSedres said:

“Wow! What an amazing story! This is the kind of news that we should hear about every day. God bless your business abundantly, my brother.”

@PoeMoate said:

“May God bless his hustle.”

“God bless, ngwana”: Creative township entrepreneur wows SA with his smart hustle

In a recent post, Briefly News wrote that he is based in Kagiso in the West Rand and he is a serious influence on the youth for his dedication to his hustle. Sizwe operates his business in Mogale City.

Also known as 'chicken dust', the guy doesn't only do chicken but also sells braaied wors. His creative ways towards his hustle have attracted Briefly News’ attention and we also look at the social media comments.

Many people are very encouraging to the young man, who is creative and driven. According to @KasiEconomy, Sizwe is a perfect example of a business-minded person.

Source: Briefly.co.za