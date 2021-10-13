"A Queen": a Proud Loving Man Gets Gift and R2700 From Wifey, Brags Online

Scores of social media users are delighted and celebrating with a fellow social networker who is enjoying his birthday

Based on his social media bio, the proud is based in Botswana and says he is a proud father and creative designer

The loving guy also posted a snap of a wishing card from his lover and a sum of R2700 as he displayed the bank notification

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A guy from Botswana is bragging about a special gift of R2700 (P2000) he received from his lover. The guy headed to social media to share a wishing card and an SMS that shows he received the cash.

@KenzarMaffia has now praised his lover, calling her “the queen” and social media users are also wishing the guy's blessed birthday. The Public Relations enthusiast, proud father and creative multimedia designer will hope to spoil himself with the moolah.

Briefly News went to the comments section to check positive reactions from the viral post. The social media account holder wrote on his page:

“This got delivered at the office from my wife.”

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Mathejr_2 said:

“Happy birthday King Coolest. Goraa today ga gona skipa saga “vote Moupo” aker

@MsBoineelo said:

“I love the last part. Happy Birthday Kenzii."

@WawaAries10 said:

“Happy Birthday Kenzar! More Life!!!!”

@Boago05 said:

“Happiest birthday Grootman. Long live Kenzar.”

@MisChello said:

“Happy birthday Kenzar! I hope you have a wonderful day. Xx

@Andre_Hunter said:

“Tse di kgolo di etla.”

@BooiMspixels2 said:

“Happy birthday to you Kenzar.”

Man gets a sweet gift from bae: "I've just received an 'it's a yes' package!"

Looking at a previous post, Briefly News posted that a popular Twitter user @_BlackZA, known to his followers as Dr Chauke, may fumble in his attempt to describe the joy he felt when 'the package' from his bae finally arrived.

His heart may have well skipped a beat too as he learnt the contents of what was wrapped inside. Turning to his Twitter account on Monday, he wrote:

"My girlfriend. I've just received an 'it's a yes' package. God knows she's everything I've been praying for."

Those words by the Joburg-based entrepreneur was enough to confirm the joyous affair, one which perfectly encapsulates the start of a new chapter in his romance with his new girlfriend.

In a message of her own, the good Dr's bae, whose handle is @thandeka_m3, wrote: "The way you immediately broke into prayer after I gave you the gift. You are God sent."

Source: Briefly.co.za