South African Amapiano star Ciza picked his role model, and it is none other than international DJ Black Coffee

The youngster posted a picture of himself posing with DJ Black Coffee on his Instagram account and said in his caption that the successful DJ was his inspiration

Fans appreciated the up to and took to the comments section to praise the two musicians, hyping up Ciza for looking up to a legend

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ciza showed love to DJ Black Coffee. Image: Ciza

Source: Instagram

South African popular Amapiano star Ciza recently let Mzansi in on whom he considers his inspiration, and the person is none other than the globally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee.

Ciza unveiled Black Coffee as his inspiration in his Instagram post.

The Isaka (6 a.m.) hitmaker, who's the son of music icons TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, captioned his post by simply stating:

"Inspiration."

DJ Black Coffee recently performed alongside DJ Shimza in a mesmerising show that proved that DJ Black Coffee does not consider himself to be too big for local artists, which makes him an apt "inspiration" for Ciza.

See Ciza's post below:

Fans react to the post

The internet loved Ciza's post and flooded his post with affirming comments.

@iamqazeem25 said:

"Afro house to the world 🔥🔥."

Another user, @ruby_the_guy, commented:

"Iconic picture..the next africas black coffee in you I trust 🙏🏾."

Fellow artist, K-Zaka commented with:

"Blessings 🏆."

DJ Black Coffee himself said to Ciza:

"Champ."

Ciza's 2025 successes

In 2025, Ciza achieved breakout success with his viral hit Isaka (6 a.m.up to) (feat. Jazzworx and Thukuthela), released in April.

The amapiano-infused track, about celebrating hard-earned money, exploded via TikTok dance challenges (1.2M+ videos in SA, 2M+ globally), topping SA charts for nine weeks, reaching No. 3 on TikTok's SA Songs of the Summer, and crossing into Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

Ciza's successes in 2025 at a glance are as follows:

Billboard African Rookie of the Month (September), praising his genre-blending and spiritual lyrics.

(September), praising his genre-blending and spiritual lyrics. Breakout Star Award at GQ SA Men of the Year Awards (December).

at (December). Headlined TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa (December), performing amid his viral momentum.

Nominations at Zikomo Africa Awards and AFRIMMA Awards .

and . Released singles like Abantu (October, feat. Zee Nxumalo and Mthunzi, celebrating community/resilience), Maria (feat. Ta Renzo and DJ Ngamla), and Shona Phantsi / On Da Floor (December, feat. Smilo & Ney the Bae, a pan-African dance track).

Who is Ciza?

Ciza is a 24-year-old breakout South African singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer dominating the Afro-pop, amapiano, Afro-house, and emerging "3-step" (a fusion of Afro tech, amapiano, and broken beat) scenes.

Ciza is the eldest son of music legends Nhlanhla Mafu (lead vocalist of Grammy-nominated Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, known for hits like "Khona") and Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza (co-founder of TS Records with DJ Sbu).

He's often called "music royalty" or SA's "Golden Boy," but he's proven his talent independently, shrugging off "nepo baby" labels by grinding since age 15 in studios.

Ciza hailed Black Coffee as his inspiration. Images: Ciza, Black Coffee

Source: Instagram

Isaka dominates the music charts

Isaka became the most-streamed song in South Africa.

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi praised the muso saying it was his time to take over Mzansi’s music scene.

Source: Briefly News