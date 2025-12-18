DJs Shimza and Black Coffee recently impressed fans with a joint performance on the decks

The two successful DJs performed at the Best of Both Worlds event in South Africa, after recently performing separately abroad

Fans flooded the comments section with flame emojis, with others admiring the joint performance

DJs Shimza and Black Coffee mesmerised fans with a joint performance. Images: shimza.dj, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Internationally acclaimed South African DJs Black Coffee and Shimza set the stage on fire during their joint performance at the Best of Both Worlds event.

The admired DJs can be seen simultaneously working the deck and vibing to their production.

Fans, who appeared in large numbers in the video, equally vibed to the music, clearly mesmerised.

DJ Shimza, who was recently ranked among African DJs with top listenership on Spotify, posted the video on Instagram.

He captioned it, "Home ❤️" and tagged DJ Black Coffee.

DJ Black Coffee, whose recent video with his girlfriend annoyed some fans, had fans calling him a legend in the post's comments.

See the video below:

Fans gush over the performance

Fans took to the comments, gushing over the DJs' performance and praising the collaboration.

One user, @realmpumi, praised the performance, and rated it as world-class:

"Siyabonga🙌🏽 [thank you]. You gave us a world-class experience."

@fabiano_valente commented:

"The best @shimza.dj and @realblackcoffee ❤️."

@mrhoodini said:

"It’s so funny a minute ago I just posted a B2B you two did in 2013 and then I see this👌🏾🔥."

@techno.egypt wrote:

"Amazing vibes ❤️."

DJ Shimza's musical roots

DJ Shimza's rise in music can be attributed to a blend of raw talent, entrepreneurial spirit, strategic collaborations, and a strong commitment to his community.

He built his career by perfecting his craft and creating platforms that amplified South African house music globally.

The DJ began his career at age 15, supported by his family. He honed his technical skills at the Soul Candi Academy and was known for his dedication to perfect mixes.

Early in his career, he won several high-profile DJ competitions, including the Red Bull Music 3Style South Africa Championship, which helped launch his name beyond his local township and onto the national radar.

DJ Black Coffee's rise in music

DJ Black Coffee rose through a combination of unique Afro-house sound and strategic career moves.

He launched his own label Soulistic Music, creating hits like his Hugh Masekela remix.

He gained international fame via major festivals and collaborations, such as with Usher and David Guetta.

He ultimately won a Grammy for his global Afro-house sound, solidifying his status as a South African music icon.

DJ Shimza and Black Coffee's love lives

DJ Shimza recently celebrated 12 years in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Athi Geleba.

Their relationship constantly gets fans talking. Especially around when exactly DJ Shimza will pop the question or whether he would at all.

On the other hand, DJ Black Coffee constantly makes headlines with his Venezuelan model girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

DJ Black Coffee recently got out of a marriage with actress Enhle Mbali.

DJs Shimza and Black Coffee with their girlfriends. Images: realblackcoffee, mangwanya

Source: Instagram

