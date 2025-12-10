Award-winning South African producer DJ Shimza was listed among Africa's top wheel spinners according to Spotify data

The list is topped by an Amapiano South African DJ, with Mzansi's wheel spinners dominating the list

Social media users reacted to DJ Shimza throwing shade at his critics while celebrating his inclusion on the list

Halala! South African DJ Shimza weighed in on being among the top five African DJs with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

DJ Shimza is one of South Africa’s most successful global exports, having made his debut at the iconic nightclub Club Chinois in Ibiza. Apart from touring around the globe, Shimza is popular for hosting his Kunye Event, with plans to host a huge festival at the Golf Reef City Theme Park in Johannesburg, soon.

DJ Shimza reacts to Spotify ranking as one of Africa’s top DJs

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, the social media user, Africa Facts Zone, shared a viral list of DJs on the continent with the highest monthly Spotify listeners.

DJ Maphorisa topped the Spotify monthly listeners chart at 5.3 million, followed by Nigeria's DJ Tunez at 3.55 million and Kabza De Small at 3.4 million.

An update later placed Master KG second with 3.8 million. DJ Shimza is fourth with 2.8 million monthly listeners, ahead of Black Coffee, Tyler ICU, Spinall, and Major League DJz. The list was dominated by South African DJs, with only two Nigerian wheel spinners.

See the complete list below:

See the updated list below:

Reacting to the list, DJ Shimza shared a meme trolling his haters. See the post below:

SA reacts after DJ Shimza trolls his haters

In the comments beneath DJ Shimza’s reaction to the list, some claimed that they did not know any of his music and were surprised by his monthly listeners on Spotify. Some accused the list of being incomplete and of leaving out some highly successful DJs.

Here are some of the comments:

@JabeSibabalwe said:

“To be honest, people are actually missing out on not listening to Shimza’s music. At the same time, I’m happy that he's found the international market and is dominating it. This guy is talented, bruh. I’ve watched almost all of his sets, and he’s just too good❤️.”

@bradzxcaprio shared:

“Not gonna lie, I can’t even name a single Shimza song😭”

@travisjr_23 claimed:

“Lol bro imagine if put abo Master KG on the list, a lot of y'all won't be there, this page is picking and choosing.🤣🤣 But you good for it, no shots.”

@HuUpu_ highlighted:

“But you posted your Spotify Wrapped, and your biggest audience was in the USA and the UK.”

@alien_n3 alleged:

“I literally can't name any song from your catalogue. But I hear people say you're a good DJ.”

@Tendagoza25 asked:

“What is your most famous song?”

