Album Talks HQ announced Ciza's Isaka (6AM) as Spotify South Africa's most streamed song of 2025 on X

The track, a collaboration with Jazzworx and Thukuthela, dominated playlists throughout the year with its infectious amapiano energy

Fans celebrated the milestone in replies, sharing their personal streaming stories and praising the song's melodies

Ciza's 'Isaka (6AM)' was crowned Spotify SA's most streamed song of 2025. Image: Ciza

Source: Instagram

Album Talks HQ revealed on X that Ciza's Isaka (6AM) claimed the title of Spotify South Africa's most streamed song of 2025, capping a year of relentless playlist rotation and viral challenges.

But the Spotify milestone is not the star's isolated win in 2025. The amapiano's rising star had been making big boss moves ever since his hit single Isaka became a hit across the globe. The song, which became a TikTok sensation, has led to the 24-year-old muso rubbing shoulders with acclaimed international stars.

Earlier this year, the Free Me hitmaker shared a cute picture of himself hanging out with 29-year-old American singer and songwriter Summer Walker.

The duo were seen together months before Summer Walker was set to perform in South Africa later in the year.

The post included the song's artwork, featuring a bald-headed Ciza in a red-lit theatre setting, with the title ISAKA (6AM) in bold red over a curtain backdrop.

Fans share their streaming confessions

The streets flooded the post with personal stories, turning the announcement into a collective victory lap.

@OtitiV11904 extended the love across borders, declaring:

"The best song to come out of South Africa in a long time. Nigeria approves!"

@slimgirldami added no textual comment but posted a simple visual nod.

@heisoduwaiye referenced the sequel, adding:

"It's worth it. Isaka II too was a banger."

@worldemmycolle1 highlighted global pull, confessing:

"I streamed the hell out of this song and I don’t even stay in South Africa."

@Midatlblog stated, simply:

"My best song, really."

@danyhiell offered an analysis, commenting:

"I always tell people that a song's melody is the most important part of it. It's not lyrics. If you listen to SA 3 step genre, you'll hear that they all sound the same. But this one stands out because of its melody. This song suffered in my hands. I did not let it rest LOL."

@Iamfolabomi claimed credit for the song's top-streamed status, joking:

"It was me guys!"

Ciza rises musically

Ciza's musical rise is a modern success story driven by a blend of Afrobeats, amapiano, and pop, largely amplified by a viral TikTok dance challenge for the same smash hit Isaka (6am), which even his father danced to.

Born Nkululeko Nciza, Ciza is the son of two South African music industry figures, his mother musician and designer Nhlanhla Mafu and his father ,record executive TK Nciza.

This musical lineage provided a foundation for his career, which officially began in 2019.

Ciza's music career officially began in 2019. Image: Ciza

Source: Instagram

Ciza remains family-oriented

Amid his rise and chart-topping wins, Ciza is committed to his family affairs.

Briefly News previously reported that he and his father visited his late sister's gravesite.

