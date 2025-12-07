After years as a beloved power couple, Mandla N and long-term partner Melissa Nayimuli have officially announced their engagement, marking the next chapter in their relationship

The beautiful reveal came via a heartwarming video that perfectly captured the romantic moment Mandla popped the question to the Miss Universe South Africa 2025 titleholder

The announcement instantly sent social media into a frenzy of positive energy, with fans flooding their feeds with cheers and congratulatory messages celebrating the newly engaged pair

Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli announced their engagement. Image: melissanayimuli

It's official! Mandla N and his stunning partner, Miss Universe South Africa 2025 Melissa Nayimuli, captured Mzansi's heart by sharing the emotional and romantic moment they officially got engaged.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, 7 December 2025, Melissa shared a video from a romantic vacation with her fiancé at the stunning Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui in Thailand.

"Our favourite scene yet: Saying YES!"

Like a scene from a movie, the video captured the couple walking towards an altar, adorned with candles and flowers, where Mandla, a renowned film-maker and actor, finally got on one knee to propose to his leading lady.

The footage from their special day also captured the pair's candle-lit dinner, which ended with them taking a stroll down the beach, soaking in every moment, with Melissa periodically admiring her engagement ring.

Melissa Nayimuli shared the stunning footage from Mandla N's romantic proposal in Thailand. Image: melissanayimuli

The pair are true partners both in life and in work, co-creating projects like Mr Easy Loo, where Melissa was the Creative Producer and Mandla N oversaw Sound Design and Executive Production.

Their engagement comes a month after the model and beauty queen represented South Africa in Thailand at the Miss Universe pageant on 21 November. They returned to the breathtaking country to celebrate their relationship milestone and capture the perfect proposal.

News of their engagement was met with widespread joy and excitement from fans and fellow celebrities across the country.

Watch Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli's proposal video below.

Fans shower Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli with love

Supporters and peers couldn't handle the joy from the couple's romantic engagement reveal. Read some of their messages below.

jordanvdvyver said:

"Oh my goodness! Congratulations!!"

lebofisher celebrated:

"A BIG YES! CONGRATULATIONS!"

Stephen Van Eeden was moved:

"IT'S LIKE IN THE MOVIES! So happy for you two incredible humans!"

keitumetse1 was ecstatic:

"Shut the front door! Omg, Mel! For I, the Lord, will make it happen."

Actress Zola Nombona wrote:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations!"

winniezandile added:

"Congratulations, Mel, this is beautiful. I love love."

The romantic video quickly amassed over 6,400 likes and more than 400 comments, with celebrity friends and devoted fans alike expressing that they were moved to tears by Mandla and Melissa's love story. Followers specifically admired the effort put into creating such a memorable proposal, underscoring the deep commitment and devotion shared by the couple.

