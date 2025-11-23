South Africans were not surprised when Melissa Nayimuli did not win the Miss Universe 2025 competition

The former Miss South Africa finalist previously dissapointed South Africans online when a video of her swimsuit was shared on social media

South Africans commented on the beauty queen's video after she didn't bring the crown home

Melissa Nayimuli speaks after losing Miss Universe 2025.

Popular model Melissa Nayimuli, who recently represented South Africa at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Thailand, has broken her silence.

Nayimuli, who recently unimpressed Mzansi with her swimsuit, made headlines when she didn't make it as a top 30 finalist in the beauty competition.

African Beauty International shared a video of Nayimuli on its Instagram account on Friday, 21 November 2025.

In the clip, the beauty queen thanked South Africans for supporting her in her journey after she didn't make it as a top 30 finalist.

"Molweni, South Africa, I just wanted to say thank you, thank you, so much for your support. I feel fantastic. It was such an honour to represent you on the Miss Universe stage. Truly, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she says.

Social media responds to Nayimuli's video

Kyl.iee__ replied:

"We are so proud of you!" 😭

Phii_lee said:

"Please stop sending our African queens to Miss Universe! We all know how strong Melissa is, and her not getting even to the top 30 should show you guys how much of a cooking show that is! Please stop wasting your time with Miss Universe; it’s time to boycott it!

Mmangaliso_g responded:

"Well done, Mel. You were amazing😍."

Esmeraldavillanueva_97 wrote:

"Beautiful 💖 you deserved to be in the top 12."

Funditayah replied:

"Well done, Mel. The grace is not about the event; it is the walk you are going to walk after this competition."

Bianca_enslin reacted:

"You made us so incredibly proud. Thank you for representing us so beautifully. Your placement does not define your value. To us, you are enough, worthy, and so deeply loved.🤗."

Dineo_h1 wrote:

"You look amazing, thank you for representing. You did incredibly well👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻."

Lindimugabi reacted:

"Thank you for representing us so well, Mel… We love you 🌺🙏🏽."

Mbalentlejacobs wrote:

"You put your all into it, and for that, you should be proud! Because we are! Most of all, I hope you had fun."

Nono.Sibiya said:

"Thank you for reminding us that all dreams are valid; it’s a matter of God’s timing. May your reign open more opportunities for you❤️."

Nokonwabangwenze reacted:

"You did so well, @Melissa 💗."

Noxolomapoma_gobodo wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥😍👏Our Miss Universe 2025!"

SA reacts to Melissa Nayimuli's clip after losing Miss Universe 2025.

Mzansi is unimpressed with Miss Universe SA's swimsuit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were not confident that Melissa Nayimuli would win the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

This came after a video of the model walking the ramp in her swimsuit was shared on social media this week.

South Africans commented on the video and shared that they lost faith in the model and believe that she won't bring the crown home.

