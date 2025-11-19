South African Miss Universe Melissa Nayimuli rocked a stunning evening gown during the preliminary competition

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a video of the star walking the stage in an elegant dress

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nayimuli's outfit

Melissa Nayimuli's evening gown at the preliminary competition went viral. Image: @melissanayimuli

Source: Instagram

Once again, the popular model, Melissa Nayimuli, who is representing Mzansi at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, has made headlines on social media regarding her outfit at the preliminary competition.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently shared a video of Nayimuli gracing the stage during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in a stunning, glamorous evening gown, which quickly garnered many mixed reactions from netizens.

Melissa has been the talk of the town since it was announced that she was heading to Thailand to represent the country at the pageant, and this outfit isn't the first that went viral, as earlier on, she failed to impress Mzansi with her swimsuit she wore during the competition.

Take a look at her evening gown below:

SA reacts to Melissa's evening gown

Shortly after the video of Nayimuli's evening gown went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but share their mixed reactions in the comment section. Here's what they had to say below:

@MissLuu_nje said:

"Akana, that thing..I'm even bored with watching her walk."

@Asa_Sigoxo complimented:

"All the best ntombazana, you look gorgeous."

@NgunesiJoy wrote:

"She doesn't stand any chance. The competition is too high for her shame."

@RELEH_LEGODI commented:

"Kore each and every appearance on this pageant, she's showing herself that she's representing anything but SA. Iyho Bokang will pay for her sins."

@SZondi stated:

"That’s Melissa Nayimuli from eGcuwa in the Eastern Cape. She will represent South Africa in the Miss Universe competition in Thailand in a few weeks. Listen to her speak. Very big brains!"

Who is Melissa Nayimuli?

Melissa is a creative who is passionate about storytelling, producing, and the arts as a whole. Since graduating from AFDA, she has worked in film and television, the corporate world, and as a professional model.

In 2020, she reached the top 5 in the Miss South Africa pageant, which led to a global campaign with Forever New and collaborations with several local fashion and jewellery brands.

Miss SA will not compete in Miss Universe

Briefly News previously reported that the Miss South Africa Organisation has delivered another twist by revealing that the 2025 winner will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Reigning queen Mia Le Roux will hand over her crown to one of the nine women in the running for the Miss South Africa title on 25 October 2025. After delays, which sparked speculation that the pageant wouldn’t take place this year, the Miss South Africa Organisation has delivered another shocker.

The organisers of the Miss South Africa pageant have ruled out any possibility that the incoming queen would compete in the Miss Universe competition on 21 November in Thailand.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

