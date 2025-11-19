“Speaks in Times New Roman”: SA Can’t Forget Woman’s Accent in Resurfaced Clip

An old TikTok clip reshared on X (formerly Twitter) showed a young woman named Tarka explaining what she was wearing

However, people on the internet were more focused on her posh accent than on what she wore on campus at Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape

Many local members of the online community took to the post's comment section, sharing how much they adored the way Tarka spoke and classic South African humour

A young woman named Tarka wowed people with her accent. Images: @dixoncapetown

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Allen Moyo sparked an online conversation when he quote-tweeted a post of a woman named Tarka Harford. The young student's posh English accent left many people in awe.

On 2 December, 2023, @_julianking_ shared a TikTok video posted by @dixoncapetown, in which they did a fit check at Stellenbosch University. Tarka, wearing all black, showcased her loafers, tailored R600-R700 Cotton On pants, a R200 crop top, also from Cotton On, her Mango university bag, Daniel Klein sunglasses, earrings from Dorp Street Market, bracelets and rings, and her family ring.

@_juliankind_ humorously stated:

"She speaks in Times New Roman Font size 12, this one."

Allen told the online community:

"It's been almost two years. I still think about her."

Woman's accent gets Mzansi talking

The old video reignited a discussion about Tarka's accent, with many filling the comment section with humour and intrigue. Social media users also shared how mesmerised they were after watching the short clip.

Tarka's accent surprised people online. Image: Tim Robberts

@kaybullar said to the online community:

"I don't think there's anything that screams old money like a family with a signet ring. It's so symbolic!"

@_SandileMbatha added in the comment section:

"I want to know what my name would sound like in that accent because wow."

@3rdforcee stated with humour:

"This one is not my type. I can't find myself in a relationship with someone who speaks English this perfectly."

@_killahgram wrote in their quote tweet:

"She makes me not fall for the propaganda that 'all women are the same.' Clearly, they're not. From miles away, you can tell her energy is positive, a proper woman. I'd bring back traditions, make an RnB song for her, and die for her. 2025, and still simping."

@__sandla__ joked in the comments:

"She would remind me that mornings are for waking up."

@AfricanCon laughed and noted to Allen:

"Haa, know your mountain, my brother!"

Take a look at the X post on Allen's account below:

