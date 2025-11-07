English actress Rosamund Pike perfected the notoriously tricky South African accent in her new film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Fans across Mzansi praised her natural delivery, calling it “spot on” and “brilliant”

Some South Africans joked about her character’s local authenticity, from the name “Veronika Vanderberg” to her “Woolies Sandton” accent

Rosamund Pike impressed fans with her South African accent. Image: mspike. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

English actress Rosamund Pike has impressed South Africans after perfectly capturing the country’s unique accent in her latest movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Known for her standout performances in Gone Girl, Pride & Prejudice and I Care a Lot, Pike has now taken on the role of Veronika Vanderberg, the film’s stylish yet villainous character.

Fans were stunned when Pike demonstrated the accent during a recent interview with Ian Paget, effortlessly rolling out a convincing South African tone while explaining her approach.

Pike's cultural crossover comes as a UK woman recently went viral for comparing South African snack with their British counterparts — a display of how Mzansi and Britain keep trading flavours and voices.

The full post is below:

The Art of the Accent

Pike, who is in a long-term relationship with a mathematician researcher, broke down how she mastered the subtleties of South African English, from vowel placement to rhythm and cadence. Her rendition struck such a chord with locals that clips of her speaking quickly went viral, sparking laughter, applause, and even playful cultural commentary online.

Mzansi takes to the comments

The Facebook comment section lit up with admiration, humour, and a touch of national pride.

One user, Gudrun Scott Cleghorn, shared an interesting fact:

“She is very good! A South African friend who was the head of voice at the Royal Shakespeare Company told me that the South African accent is one of the most difficult to replicate.”

Samantha Collins agreed, praising Pike for her natural delivery:

“The accent is spot on! It's so nice to hear a normal SA accent where they are not rolling their Rsssssss.”

Some locals poked fun at the small details, with Daleen Loest quipping:

“Should’ve been van der Berg to be truly South African.”

Others couldn’t help but turn it into a cultural sketch. Shantelle Houston hilariously summed it up:

“Sounds like an aunty who went to Waverley Girls High, grew up in Hyde Park and owns a French Bulldog called Cookie!”

Adding to the fun, Debbie Serfontein chimed in:

“That is Constantia, Sandton, and Llandudno. Very expensive. That accent went to Woollies in Sandton.”

Rosamund Pike mastered the subtleties of South African English. Image: mspike. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African actress who mastered foreign accents

South Africa's own Charlize Theron, like Pike, mastered foreign accents while building her international career. While working in the UK before going to Hollywood, Theron often switched between dialects with ease. Theron is based abroad but still shows interest in South African matters and often comments on the.

Briefly News reported previously that Theron was moved by the unity of communities in Mzansi during one of the most unforgettable periods in South Africa in recent years.

Source: Briefly News