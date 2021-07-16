Charlize Theron does not live in South Africa anymore, however, this is her home and her heart is breaking for the people

Sharing how warmed her heart is seeing the community pull together, Charlize let her SA followers know that they will rise above this

Fans thanked Charlize for her words of encouragement and reassured her and the rest of Mzansi that tomorrow will be brighter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Oscar-winning South African born actress Charlize Theron may not live in Mznasi anymore, but her heart is always here. Seeing the civil unrest that is taking place, Charlize’s heart was heavy.

Charlize Theron may be a whole ocean away from the civil unrest that's happening in SA, but she says her “thoughts and love” are with the people of Mzansi. Image: @charlizeafrica.

Source: Instagram

Charlize took to social media to express the pride she feels after seeing how communities have come together in this great time of need. That is one thing about the people of SA, in the end, we always rise!

Extending her love and support, Charlize hopes that we will all come out of this stronger and more unified than ever before.

The people of Mzansi took the time to thank Charlize, agreeing that we will rise above this tragedy. Despite all the horror that has taken place, people are still hopeful for a brighter tomorrow.

@MondeNtebe posted, thanking Charlize:

@plasticsarecool has hope:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Anderso78319987 puts his trust in God:

DJ Sbu preaches forgiveness amidst the destruction that is overwhelming Mzansi

DJ Sbu has taken the high road in regards to the looters. While we could all boil in anger, Sbu feels a lot more will come from forgiveness.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media with a lengthy post, Sbu explained that he has forgiven the looters for what they have done and that he sympathizes with their struggles.

“To most of us who have been affected directly or indirectly. We Forgive them. They are our brothers and sisters. Our children. Condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Sbu went on to encourage entrepreneurs to rise from the ashes and to grow to even greater heights. While this all might feel impossible, Sbu has no doubt that the people of Mzansi will flourish.

“Even if they have destroyed your business, that must not kill your spirit. Let's use these moments to give back even more. We get up, dust up and do it all over again. We refuse to give up.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za