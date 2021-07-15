DJ Sbu feels that there will be a rainbow to rise from this darkness and that forgiving the looters is the first step

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Sbu expressed his beliefs, letting the people of Mzansi know that they will rise above this

Fans were taken aback by Sbu’s post and took to the comment section to thank him for being a beacon of hope

DJ Sbu has taken the high road in regards to the looters. While we could all boil in anger, Sbu feels a lot more will come from forgiveness.

Taking to social media with a lengthy post, Sbu explained that he has forgiven the looters for what they have done and that he sympathizes with their struggles.

DJ Sbu has taken the high road in regards to the looters, he has decided to forgive them. Image: @djsbulive.

“To most of us who have been affected directly or in directly. We Forgive them. They are our brothers and sisters. Our children. Condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Sbu went on to encourage entrepreneurs to rise from the ashes and to grow to even greater heights. While this all might feel impossible, Sbu has no doubt that the people of Mzansi will flourish.

“Even if they have destroyed your business, that must not kill your spirit. Let's use these moments to give back even more. We get up, dust up and do it all over again. We refuse to give up.”

Sbu hopes that this is a lesson that teaches selflessness like never before

“This is a challenge to all of us to come up with innovative ways to teach people how to make money while you make money. So we can all eat. Lets rebuild. Let's help each other even more. Let's be selfless even more than ever before. Let's be more united than ever before. That is my lesson from all of this. God speed.”

Sbu posted:

People rallied behind Sbu, thanking him for being the one celebrity to stand up and say something positive and purposeful.

@tanyaradzwa_cm praised Sbu:

“The ONE celebrity who has said anything meaningful during this whole time... and what's funny about it…is the fact that he is one of the people that have lost a lot due to these lootings. He has given so much to uplift the marginalized communities...so I would expect him to be disappointed and upset yet he came in like this!!!!! I have gained so much respect you for this one Sibusiso!”

@design_on_2nd thanked Sbu:

“Powerful words, thank you. We need to work together and make a difference now.”

@adelaid__e commented:

“Giving up is not an option...We try again.”

Boity Thulo’s furious with government for failing the people of Mzansi

Boity Thulo blames government for all the horror that is currently taking place in Mzansi. Dormant anger has erupted and people are drowning.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media with a lot of anger, Boity called out government, putting all the blame on them for what the people and our beloved country is going through.

Boity, like many others, feels that what is going on has been a long time coming and it is as a result of a government that has failed its people.

Boity posted:

“The government does not give AF about its people. It’s horrifying and downright depressing! Everything we are witnessing has been a long time coming! I just wish I knew the right thing to say and how to help. Everything we are witnessing makes one feel almost debilitated.”

