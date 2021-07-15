Boity Thulo, like many other South African’s, is angered by the carnage that is currently taking place, and she blames government

Sharing her heavy thoughts on social media, Boity highlighted how this built-up anger is all thanks to government having failed the people

Many took to the comment section of Boity’s post, seconding what she said, putting the full blame on government

Boity Thulo blames government for everything all the horror that is currently taking place in Mzansi. Dormant anger has erupted and people are drowning.

Taking to social media with a lot of anger, Boity called out government, putting all the blame on them for what the people and our beloved country is going through.

Boity Thulo is enraged with what is currently happening in Mzansi, and she blames government for it all. Image: @boity.

Source: Instagram

Boity, like many others, feels that what is going on has been a long time coming and it is as a result of a government that has failed its people.

Boity posted:

“The government does not give AF about its people. It’s horrifying and downright depressing! Everything we are witnessing has been a long time coming! I just wish I knew the right thing to say and how to help. Everything we are witnessing makes one feel almost debilitated.”

Many agreed with what Boity had to say. It seems government has failed the people of Mzansi and they have reached their breaking point.

@jaliRade stood by what Boity had to say:

“It was ticking bomb, you cannot have so many young doing nothing hunger is striving everywhere. The government has been ignoring our people for a long time, they are not fixing anything. It's so sad n depressing.”

@Ttgo311 agrees, government needs to take accountability:

“Boity you right. Everyone is condemning the criminality, rightly so. But we are not holding our leaders accountable for how we got here. They are using Zuma, conspiracy theories and the looting to control the narrative, it's all over the news. We are not angry enough.”

@LLunga18 hopes the true colours of the leading party have now been noted:

@RealEvidence3 commented on how the ANC lead as an example with violence:

Cassper Nyovest uses his voice to call on government to reason with the looters

Cassper Nyovest has finally broken his silence regarding the tragic rioting and looting that is tearing parts of Mzansi to shreds.

Briefly News reported that knowing the constant judgment his every word faces, Cassper took time and care in what he had to say. Cassper understands that he has a voice that gets heard, and wanted to use it in a time where it is needed most.

Cassper expressed his understanding of those who looted as a means of survival, however, he also made it clear that he does not condone it.

“Passing judgement from our comfortable homes about how people who are angry & less fortunate should behave, is utterly ridiculous, some families’ realities is far more difficult than ours so I can’t judge anyone. I am totally against looting, however I’m equally torn by our peoples lack & suffering.”

